It’s a new year featuring a new chapter of Spring Lake Park baseball.
And a thrilling way to lead things off.
Back-to-back exciting one-run wins marked the return of baseball to the Spring Lake Park varsity baseball field, which underwent extensive upgrades over the past two years.
In that time, the field has been regraded and reseeded, had a new rubber pitching mound installed and had upgrades done to the batter’s box area, bullpens and dugouts. On May 1, after 24 months and seven road games to begin this spring, the Panthers were finally back at home.
“The field was part of the final facility upgrades done by our school district,” said Will Wackman, Spring Lake Park director of athletics and activities. “The soil base to grow grass was a major need, as the original installation was primarily clay. We also added new batting cages, dugout drainage and a field turf mound and home plate complex.
“Countless people were involved with the process. The process lasted well over 18 months from planning to completion. This project was a collaboration between Wold Architects, Kraus-Anderson, Peterson Companies and the Spring Lake Park Schools.”
The baseball field is one of the historical fixtures of Spring Lake Park High School, in place for over 60 years and a staple of the school’s array of activities. It was added to the complex in 1957 — the infield was reworked in 2010, and the outfield had never been redone.
“Coach Tom Nergard was the key person in making this field the gem that it is today,” Wackman said. “He put in countless hours painting, mowing, building benches, etc. to make sure that we have a baseball diamond that our entire community can be proud of. His passion for Spring Lake Park baseball is unmatched and his service to our community will always be remembered.”
On top of that, the Panthers debuted the new field in exciting fashion, winning a close 3-2 matchup against Fridley behind a 15-strikeout performance by Ben Kehner May 1. Then, Spring Lake Park overcame a nine-run deficit in its final at-bat May 4, scoring 10 runs in the bottom of the seventh to stun Osseo 13-12. Adam Donahue provided the walk-off hit.
“Great to be back playing baseball again, nice to have a new field,” Nergard said. “Players really enjoy the new facility. New field is a nice upgrade, especially for practicing purposes.”
