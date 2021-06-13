A record-breaking year resulted in Spring Lake Park taking home conference championships in both trap and skeet and a fifth-place finish in team 5-Stand. It's now back-to-back championships for SLP, which won the conference in both trap and skeet in the fall.
Will Ostenson earned all-state individually in two events, earning seventh place in 5-Stand and 74th in trap.
The team’s progression and success has been years in the making, with this year’s senior class developing into one of the top groups in the state. Spring Lake Park hopes future generations are now set to follow their lead.
“The team’s success started years ago when our graduating senior class shooters joined the team,” Spring Lake Park co-head coach Brad Meyer said. “They have shown commitment, enthusiasm and perseverance through the last couple years. We have been able to have more structured practices in the late winter and with the willingness to learn, great retainage and refinement of technique, our success has blossomed. I’m proud to watch these kids succeed and be a part of the team.”
Earning individual all-conference by placing in the top 25 in trap were Makena Fredrickson, Cohen Janes, Megan Kabus, Kayla Line, Will Ostenson, Zach Rosenthal, Janie Sands, Alex Taylor, Kyle Tiller and Alea Zemlicka.
Earning individual all-conference by placing in the top 10 in skeet were Blake Kruse, Caleb Marlowe, Mason Meyer, Nathan Litke, Janie Sands and Logan Schaaf.
Earning individual all-conference by placing in the top 10 in 5-Stand were Will Ostenson and Makena Fredrickson.
“It is great to be part of the continuing success of the team,” Meyer said. “For us to take top honors in trap and skeet is a great testament to our athletes being willing to listen and try to get better. I hope our success continues to foster successful seasons for years to come. The better we do, the more interest is sparked and the more potential we see. It is really fun to watch these kids.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.