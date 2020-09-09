When he was a kid, Chad Corrie was fascinated by the idea of exploring other worlds. Creating universes with Legos, reading comic books, watching Sci-Fi movies – if it was fantasy-related, the Spring Lake Park native was enthralled.
Soon after, he was writing stories of his own.
Now, Corrie’s first novel is about to be released to the world.
“Return of the Wizard King,” the first part in a fantasy epic trilogy, debuts Sept. 15. For Corrie, it’s a moment a lifetime in the making.
“I first got interested in writing at 12,” Corrie said. “Somehow I thought it was an easy gig where you just made tons of money for sitting around, not working and making up stories. How hard could that be, right? Well, had I known the truth of the situation back then I might not have been so gung-ho on making it my preferred career path.
“Growing up in the ‘80s also had something to contribute to the process, I’m sure. It was a time when just about everything I was exposed to for most of that decade had some sort of fantasy element to it. There were plenty of fantasy movies, television shows, games, cartoons, toys, you name it that had something tied to fantasy or sci-fi or both. So I was exposed to a lot of that early on and just started adopting that into what I did with my time playing as a kid. Later on I eventually got into actual fantasy stories — reading them and learning from them — and getting inspired from them to create my own.”
The plot to “Return of the Wizard King” is steeped in rich, traditional fantasy themes: adventure and manipulation, hidden agendas and long-lost history.
After nearly eight centuries, the last wizard king seeks a return to Tralodren. First, the help of a band of oblivious mercenaries must be attained. Get in, get out, get paid. Or so they thought.
“When it came to writing ‘Return of the Wizard King,’ it proved to be a fun experience for the most part,” Corrie said. “At the time it was my first novel in the fantasy genre and my first series in general. There was plenty to learn as I went through the process, which has helped make the other stories, novels and things I’ve written since then all the better for it.
“One of the most challenging things in the beginning was in discovering my voice as an author. When you’re first starting out you don’t always have a clear idea on how that should sound. Sometimes it can be there in the beginning, but more often it’s organic and develops and refines itself throughout the writing process. The challenge is knowing what’s your voice and the voice of others who are later editing and helping tweak what you’ve written with further insight and commentary. You have to make sure you protect that voice and not let it become something else, something created by committee, as you’ll have to go back and clear away the clutter later once you’ve realized you’d gone off track.”
Corrie completed the book a few years ago. After the book was finished, though, came finding the right publisher, the acquisition process, then waiting out shutdowns in 2020 due to the coronavirus that further pushed back the book’s release.
“Though it’s taken longer than I originally thought to reach the day of publication, it’s been great working with Dark Horse Books and Penguin Random House on the series,” Corrie said. “They’ve been really rapid in shifting things around and working with me every step of the way to get things out there and back in line after all the recent distractions and slowdowns.”
The novel will be available in print, as an e-book and has been picked up by Recorded Books as an audiobook.
“The reader, Victor Bevine, did a great job, performing much more than I expected him to do, which really helped make some scenes shine and the book just flow even more so in general,” Corrie said.
All of the versions are available for purchase at bookstores and online, and will soon be at several local libraries.
Readers who enjoy “Return of the Wizard King” won’t have to wait long to continue the storyline, as books two and three in the series are already finished and are scheduled to be released in 2021. Book two, “Trial of the Wizard King,” is already available for preorder. A behind-the-scenes podcast and accompanying tales of Tralodren lore have been created as well, making for an immersive world and reader experience.
“The idea was to write the entire Wizard King Trilogy first and then work on publishing it,” Corrie said. “That way folks don’t have to wait for the author to finish and it allows for a faster release of the titles, like what we’re doing through Dark Horse. It’s also been great to have so much done and on hand during all this recent changing of dates and such.”
The usual book promotion process has had to be altered because of the coronavirus pandemic. While traditional book signings are not feasible at the moment, new ideas have taken their place.
“There were plenty of things I was looking to do to promote the book across the state and elsewhere, but one by one I watched as venue after venue suspended their activity for the year,” Corrie said. “And while I was hopeful when the stores reopened that we’d be able to do some signings in them, they had some restrictions in place that made it rather challenging to do anything in person.
“That said, after a recent epiphany gained in conversation with a bookstore on the subject, the idea for what we’re calling a ‘Contact Free Book Tour’ developed. In short, it will allow those who want to get a book signed and even personalized the opportunity to do so without having to run afoul of the store’s restrictions on gatherings and events. I don’t know of anyone else right now that’s doing it.”
Corrie will also be signing copies generically at various locations throughout the state, as well as connecting with readers live virtually for questions and answers on his Facebook and Instagram pages.
All part of the celebration of a lifelong buildup to this moment, with more releases soon to follow.
“For myself, the most enjoyable part of the creation process is in the creation of the work itself,” Corrie said. “There comes a point once you’ve had a chance to get a few pages into something new and you have a better idea of how it’s supposed to work where you can start to feel the story develop and grow as you type along. That has always been a rewarding experience.”
