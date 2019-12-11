Love changes over time.
That’s the theme of Anoka native Kevin Ward’s second novel, “The Longest Walk,” expected out this month.
At around 100 pages the book itself is anything but long, but as Ward’s first romance novel, it dives into the ups and downs of a lifetime of love.
“I’m a romantic at heart, … but I’ve also been around a long time and realize that not everything is fun and games in the romance world,” Ward said.
After 30 years together Ward’s characters, Sean and Stephanie, find there’s nothing left to hold them together, and Sean has a short walk down a corridor to his wife to tell her it’s over. On the way, he encounters people and memories that help him understand love isn’t the same as passion — but is it “too little, too late”?
“At different stages of your life, romance can mean different things, but when is it real?” Ward said. “It’s always real, but it’s always different, and to mistake romance for one thing means you miss out on all the other things. To understand that romance is all those other things, if you grasp that, the transition through life becomes easier.”
Ward is undergoing a transition in his own life. Trained as a civil engineer, he now works as a program management consultant, primarily with medical device companies, but as his career wraps up, he’s moving toward spending more time writing.
Those who don’t know him well are often surprised that Ward is a writer, given his chosen profession. But he said those who know him well might put it the other way around — they were more surprised by his career choice.
Ward traces his interest in writing to the age of 12, when he wrote his first “book,” but it was an interest he didn’t take seriously for many years.
In 2015 Tate Publishing printed his first novel, a mystery, “The Seduction of Paradise,” set in a fictionalized version of Anoka.
Ward considers himself a mystery writer and is currently working on another mystery, but he departed from the genre to write a romance he hopes is believable and easy to relate to.
“I’ve always had a streak of romanticism,” he said.
It took more than two years to write and hone the manuscript, including working with his sister-in-law to help capture the female perspective.
For Ward, part of the fun is getting to know the characters and seeing where they take him.
“I outline enough of the story so I know where it’s going,” he said. “But when I’m writing, the story itself and the characters take on their own life.”
Ward looks forward to sharing the story with readers later this month when “The Longest Walk” is published by BookLocker. He also plans to schedule book signings in the area, including one at Ambi Wine Bar in Anoka.
Learn more and purchase the book at kevin-j-ward.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.