This month the 41st annual Spring Lake Park-Blaine-Mounds View Fire Department’s Santa Tour parades collected 45,500 pounds of food along with monetary donations from attendees that will go to help local food shelves.
The department had four Santa parades Dec. 6-9, each in a different part of the department’s coverage area.
The grand marshals for the parades included EMT Zoe Sternberg, former Blaine Mayor Tom Ryan; Women’s Gopher Hockey Players Taylor Heise, Catie Skaja and Abigail Boreen; Blaine Mayor Tim Sanders; WCCO television anchors and couple Frank Vascellaro and Amelia Santaniello; Spring Lake Park Mayor Bob Nelson, Mounds View Pro Tem Mayor Al Hull and Spring Lake Park High School alumnus and retired NFL player Brian Leonhardt.
The food donations were recently delivered to Hope Community Church and Ralph Reeder Food Shelf and will be given to families in need over the next few weeks.
In memory of a dear friend, resident
The SBM Fire Department dedicated the Spring Lake Park/Mounds View Santa Parade in memory of honorary Station 1 firefighter Michael “Mikey” Courteau, 66, who died suddenly Dec. 2.
According to Courteau’s friend and SBM Deputy Fire Chief Dan Retka, the Santa Parades were Courteau’s favorite events to participate in. The Spring Lake Park/Mounds View Santa Parade on Thursday, Dec. 9, changed its route to go past Courteau’s home in Spring Lake Park.
Retka told the Spring Lake Park City Council Dec. 6, “You’d be hard pressed to find anyone with a negative thing to say about him.”
Courteau was a longtime resident of Spring Lake Park. He had special needs due to a traumatic brain injury, but that didn’t stop him from socializing with people around the city, making them smile with his giggly laugh as he walked every day from place to place around Spring Lake Park.
“For most people who lived in Spring Lake Park since 1974, you’ve likely had some sort of interaction with Mikey over the years,” Retka said. “Mike was one of a kind, and he’d be dearly missed.”
Courteau would visit several locations across Spring Lake Park on a daily basis including SBM Station 1, where he’d help firefighters with work around the station; the Spring Lake Park Police Department; Quickway Rigging & Transfer; and the now closed Biff’s Sports Bar and Grill, where staff would feed him a cheeseburger and fries each day at lunchtime before Courteau would collect coins from the machines, play games and give any of his prizes, like rubber ducks, to his officer and firefighter friends.
Retka said Courteau had been visiting Station 1 everyday since 1974. He’d help clean trucks, do maintenance work and socialize with the firefighters and provide moral support.
Courteau was given the status of an honorary firefighter by the SBM Fire Department for his work around Station 1. Courteau had a locker filled with gear and a uniform, including a bright yellow SBM Fire vest he’d wear daily during the summer and an SBM Fire jacket in the winter as he walked around town, Retka said.
Courteau, who received assistance from Rise, would have his friends from the nonprofit visit Station 1, and he’d show him around the station.
Retka and Courteau’s families grew up together. Courteau would come over to Retka’s home weekly for dinner and was very close with Retka’s family.
Spring Lake Park Mayor Bob Nelson, who was also a friend of Courteau’s, read a proclamation at the Monday, Dec. 6, City Council meeting declaring that day Mikey Courteau Day in the city.
“He was a special guy in the city,” Nelson said, reading the proclamation. “His goal was to put a smile on everyone’s faces and brighten their day.”
Nelson said if a firefighter or police officer ever drove past Courteau during his daily walks, he’d either wave or salute.
Nelson said Courteau would always carry pens and trade pens with police officers.
“Mikey was a special individual,” Nelson said. “He was loved by the Spring Lake Park police officers, the SBM firefighters, and he loved them back. He will be missed dearly.”
