Southern Anoka Community Assistance, a nonprofit thrift store and food shelf in Columbia Heights, is hosting its annual fundraising event, the Fire and Ice Plunge this month.
From noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Silver Lake Beach in Columbia Heights, area residents can take the plunge into the lake to raise money for SACA.
Jumpers compete for a grand prize. They’re judged on costumes, style and originality.
Jumpers are advised to bring a plastic bag for all their wet clothing, towels and maybe a hair dryer.
The Columbia Heights Fire Department will be in the water to make sure participants are safe.
Heated changing rooms are available before and after jumping.
In 2019 the Fire and Ice Plunge raised enough money for 160,000 pounds of food for the food shelf.
Minimum jump donations are $40 for adults and $20 for children under 18. Register at tinyurl.com/yxx9ztba.
