One step.
That’s all it takes for her to create the separation needed to get a shot on goal.
One step, one goal. Then the next step. And the next.
Now, each step will lift Kaia Kennedy farther into unchartered territory in PACT Charter girls soccer history, as the Panther senior opened the season with her 65th career goal to break the school record.
“As an athlete, I like the idea of setting goals and breaking records so it was somewhere in the back of my mind, but I didn’t even know what the magic number was,” Kennedy said. “I just knew that every season I needed to give my all and stay focused on playing for the love of the sport and enjoying success with my teammates. So this year when I found out that I had set the record for the school, I was surprised, happy and truly excited. It was an amazing feeling to know that I accomplished a really challenging task. I have my teammates and my coach to thank for helping me reach this goal.”
When Kennedy arrived in the PACT program, it didn’t take long to see she’d make an impact.
Starting out two years after the previous career record-holder Erin Fisher’s graduation, Kennedy’s first varsity season provided an instant spark, as well as a glimpse of the standout player she would develop into. She scored 22 goals to pace the Panthers, and has only gotten better.
“For two years we struggled to score goals after Erin graduated because players like that don’t come around often,” PACT head coach David Anderson said. “Then Kaia showed up and from day one I could see her passion for soccer, her speed and that ability to take over games and finish at the goal.”
Kennedy thrives offensively by applying persistent pressure on the defense, constantly attacking from her forward position. And through her love of the game.
“What I enjoy most about soccer is the feeling I get every time I step on the field,” Kennedy said. “When the game is about to begin, my adrenaline is going and I feel so excited for the challenges ahead. I’ve played many positions over the years, but at around 9 years old I fell in love with being a forward. My favorite thing about it is when my teammates set me up with a perfect ball and I sprint down the field. I like the rush of trying to figure out if there is an open player to pass it to or if I should try and take the shot myself. I don’t always make it, but there is that old sports quote that says ‘You miss 100 percent of the shots you don’t take.’ I try to keep that in mind, while working my hardest and having fun.”
A game built on fun and dedication. And that dreaded first step.
“Kaia has the quickest first step I have ever seen in a player,” Anderson said. “She is able to create separation from defenders and score while moving at full speed. Combine this with Kaia’s ability to anticipate where the ball is going and getting to the ball before the defender and that has produced a lot of scoring opportunities.”
Kennedy’s game has continued to grow as she has worked to expand her attack abilities, becoming a threat from wider out as well. An even bigger threat to try to contain for opposing defenses.
“In her early years, many of her goals were on quick counter attacks, but she has worked hard and her shot from distance has improved each year,” Anderson said. “Kaia’s ability to score doesn’t just happen. I remember we had a really good season in 2019 that sadly ended with a second round loss in sections. Most girls take time off after the season, not Kaia. She was out training every day on her own within a couple days of that loss at a park by her house.
“Kaia has worked really hard to become great. People don’t see all the effort it takes to get to the point Kaia is at and there aren’t a lot of people willing to truly put in the work to be great. Kaia has put in the effort and continues to put in the effort.”
The Panthers feature a very young roster, yet have started fast, powering to a 4-0 record. The latest win was a 5-2 victory over Concordia Academy Sept. 7, with four more goals added to the career total for Kennedy.
“Going into this season I had no idea how we would do because a lot of the girls weren’t on the team last season,” Kennedy said. “Many other teams would have a difficult time playing with a mixture of old and new girls, but I was unbelievably proud with the way we all connected during our first game. At every practice we have grown closer and I’m so happy with how far we’ve come. Each of these girls has so much potential and I can’t wait to see us keep growing stronger as a team. I think that the reason we are 4-0 right now is because we all support each other, we work hard and don’t give up, and we have an incredible coach who believes in us. And win or lose, he always will. That shapes our attitudes, and attitude is what can really make or break a team.”
“We have three girls on our team, our three captains, who have been in the program over two years,” Anderson said. “Everyone else is new in the past two years. At a small school like PACT, we don’t have a JV team, so the greatest part is getting younger players who haven’t played before and mixing them in with some girls who play club and develop them together as a team over time. That means we have girls commonly playing varsity for four or more years and they can develop together over time. I will admit with such a new group of girls I did not expect to be at 4-0 at this point in the season because we are just forming as a team. We have so much room to improve our game and we will face challenges with some teams this year, but I think the reason we are 4-0 at this point is that the girls support each other, are accepting their roles and every girl gives their complete effort for every minute they are on the field.”
Whatever the next step, the future appears bright. For now, there’s one last high school season to soak up and enjoy for Kennedy. And a few more goals to score.
“I’m just so excited to see us grow individually and as a team,” Kennedy said. “We all set goals at the beginning of the season and I really enjoy watching the girls continue to accomplish them. This is my last high school season and I want to make sure I am truly appreciating every moment of it. I know that this team is going to do great things, on and off the field, and I’m so thankful to be a part of it.”
