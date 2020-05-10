“Our team seems to have each other’s back and it seem to have a unity.”
Start in baseball
“I have played baseball since my 10th-grade year, so this would have been my third season. I started because I wanted to have a spring sport to keep in shape.”
Enjoy most about sport
“Baseball is laid back and fun.”
Favorite part of team
“Our team seems to have each other’s back and it seem to have a unity.”
Top high school baseball memory
“(Sadly), not playing the 2020 season.”
