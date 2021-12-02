Ramsey will soon restore a popular 25-year-old boardwalk.
The Lake Itasca boardwalk is in need of fixing and isn’t wide enough. The city has needed to repair the boardwalk more frequently, so it’s time for a full restoration. The city approved a $138,000 contract Nov. 23 with MN Boardwalks to restore the walkway. The bid was the lowest of four.
The funding comes from the city’s capital maintenance fund, established 15 years ago. The fund currently has about $1.5 million. The fund was established originally as the park maintenance fund, to be used for park restoration in the future, said Mark Riverblood, assistant public works superintendent.
The new boardwalk will be 8 feet wide — the new city standard — to accommodate the trail’s popularity.
“We’ve continued to hear that the boardwalk’s width of 6 foot may not be sufficient, because there are so many people using the boardwalk sometimes at the same time,” Riverblood said. “And a particular conflict that occurs is dog walkers and maybe bicyclists going in opposite directions.”
The project is expected to be finished over the winter, and the boardwalk will be available to use during the project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.