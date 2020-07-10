Ramsey citizens will have a chance to weigh in soon on whether the city should adopt franchise fees to pay for road maintenance instead of relying on special assessments to property owners.
In a 4-3 vote June 23 the City Council approved having a public hearing on changing how Ramsey pays for its roads. Debra Musgrove, Nadine Heinrich and Dan Specht dissented.
The council set the hearing for Tuesday, July 14, to discuss implementing franchise fees in Ramsey to pay for road maintenance.
Cities in Minnesota are allowed to charge utilities franchise fees for maintenance of city roads and rights of way. The fees effectively mean an additional charge tacked onto utility bills to cover road costs.
Council Member Mark Kuzma voiced his support for the change, arguing assessments have hurt Ramsey citizens and made road funding unreliable.
“In the past five years we’ve gone through the assessment process and watched a number of families get assessed, and I have had to see the hardship that we’ve put on them,” Kuzma said. “So I’m for the dedicated road fee. I know this is a tax, but I think this will be easier to budget for.”
Council Member Jeff Menth agreed with Kuzma, saying they needed to fix the problem that has been ongoing for over a decade. “This can has been kicked down the road for 15 years at least,” Menth said.
Council Member Debra Musgrove opposed the move, calling the fee a regressive tax, which takes a higher percentage of poor residents’ income. She argued instead the city should fund road management from the tax levy. That would tax residents proportionately and incentivize the city to be more restrictive in its spending.
Musgrove also pointed to a recent online poll hosted by the city in which the majority of respondents (19) were in favor of maintaining assessments. A total of 10 respondents said they would like to use a mixture of the levy and assessments. Six respondents said yes to funding roads entirely by the levy, four said yes to franchise fees and four said yes to other options. A respondent could choose yes or no for multiple options in the survey.
Comments in favor of funding through the levy generally argued that it’s more fair because taxes take into account a person’s income and that it would discourage wasteful spending.
Those in favor of keeping the assessment system argued it was the most fair because assessments pay for services received. They also argued that it would force the city to reduce spending on what the commenter viewed as non-essential projects.
Commenters in favor of franchise fees argued the fees mean everyone pays for roads that everyone uses. Those opposed to the fees argued they would negatively impact poor people and could open a loophole for city officials to effectively raise taxes with impunity.
Specht agreed with Musgrove. He opposed fees being charged to properties that are normally tax-exempt, like churches and nonprofits, and raised concerns about how they would impact poorer residents.
Instead he recommended funding roads through the general fund, arguing it would be more fair for the community. Heinrich also opposed franchise fees on similar grounds.
“I don’t support regressive taxes,” Heinrich said. “I don’t like the idea of taking road funding out of our general tax levy, because what is the incentive of cutting wasteful spending?”
Mayor John LeTourneau said the city first moved to an assessment program because the council was having trouble for a long time trying to get the necessary funds out of the general levy. If Ramsey moves away from assessments the city would save an estimated 10% in costs based on legal and administrative fees.
Under the franchise fee, residents would be charged $7 per utility each month. Because the fee would be based on utility accounts, renters and homeowners would be charged the same. Commercial properties would be charged based on the size of their meter. Money collected from the franchise fee would be collected quarterly in a dedicated road management fund.
The ordinance includes a rebate for any property assessed for a road project starting in 2015 or later.
If the fee passes, residents can expect the first franchise fees to appear on their bill in October.
A University of Minnesota study showed that the most common way similar cities fund their roads is through general funds supported by property tax levies and special assessments. The study noted that franchise fees are increasing in popularity.
The study weighed the pros and cons of each method. Franchise fees are considered stable and sustainable and adequate to cover roads, and the fee can be kept low for residents. However, the fees are considered regressive because everyone pays the same amount, regardless of income, and they can be politically infeasible.
Special assessments were given the pro that benefiting properties pay for a larger share of the road costs. On the con side, special assessments are expensive for those assessed and incurs interest debt. The assessment formula can also be hard to change, and assessments can lead to costly legal processes for cities, according to the study.
Property taxes were lauded as a reliable funding method that can account for residents’ income. But that mechanism was criticized because tax amounts have little correlation with road usage, because increasing road costs could drain the general fund and because the method is less reliable because property tax rates can shift quickly.
Bonding was considered a secure investment that’s easy to sell. The money can be earmarked for road construction, and bonds can save money due to city tax exemptions. However, bonding was found to have a lower rate of return, accrues interest and is vulnerable to default during recessions when tax revenue slumps.
Over the next 10 years, Ramsey is estimating a need for approximately $2.1 million annually to cover road projects under the current assessment process. A tax-levy-only funding model would need to generate almost $1.9 million annually. The franchise fees, including an estimated $50,000 in annual costs for special assessment rebates, would need to generate $1.94 million annually, according to council documents.
A total monthly fee of $14 would generate approximately $1.93 million, according to council documents.
If the council approves franchise fees, they will be in effect for five years. The council would need to renew them in order for them to continue.
