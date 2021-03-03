Ramsey residents no longer have to license their dogs with the city.
Dogs declared dangerous by the city will still need to be licensed per state statute, but the Ramsey City Council’s Feb. 23 decision means the city will no longer require a dog license for the general canine population.
“The driving force behind this ordinance revision was the city’s continuous effort to improve efficiency by eliminating unnecessary or outdated regulation,” City Administrator Kurt Ulrich said. “In this case, the data we were collecting and maintaining no longer served the original purpose for our residents.”
City Police Chief Jeff Katers noted in his report to the council that social media and microchip technology are far better methods for reuniting lost dogs with their owners than city dog licenses.
Ramsey started requiring dog licensing in 1967, when the community was a township and seven years from becoming a city. The ordinance was amended several times over the years, according to Ulrich.
Ramsey surveyed neighboring communities on whether they required dog licenses, and if so, what their fees are.
Elk River and Oak Grove do not require a city dog license. Anoka ($14), Champlin ($12), Andover ($6) and Elk River ($3) require city dog licenses.
Ramsey most recently charged $20 per dog, or $10 if the dog was spayed or neutered. The license was valid for as long as the rabies vaccination was effective, which could be up to three years. Ramsey collected the owner’s name, address and phone number along with the name, breed, color and sex of the dog before issuing a tag number.
Ulrich noted there were only 363 licensed dogs in Ramsey and there were likely far more unregistered dogs.
Council Member Debra Musgrove said this decision will save city staff time and will benefit residents.
Council Member Dan Specht added: “As a city it is important that we regulate our residents as little as possible. There has been an effort to review existing regulations and remove what is already covered in state statute and what isn’t needed.”
