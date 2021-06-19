The city of Ramsey saved over half a million dollars on street improvement contracts this year — paving the way for some bonus overlay projects.
The city budgeted $1.88 million for pavement management projects this year, but bids came in at only $1.3 million, City Engineer Bruce Westby said.
“There’s a significant difference there,” Westby said. “In the past, the council has always directed staff to try to spend all of the pavement management program funds that have been allocated for those projects.”
At the June 8 City Council meeting, the council unanimously ordered another 2.58 miles of road to have pavement overlay treatment this year at Reilley Estates, Sunfish Gateway Business Park, Traprock Commons and the wildlife sanctuary. The additional projects are estimated at $672,000, coming from the pavement management and stormwater utility funds.
There is more than enough money in the pavement management fund to cover the cost of these projects, Westby said, and the engineering department wanted to make sure the extra money was spent.
“I applaud this,” Council Member Chris Riley said. “We’ve got the money, we’ve got roads that are deteriorating. This is showing that we are trying to get ahead. We are spending the money in the way it was intended and trying to get the money spent on the roads.”
The new projects were set to begin next year but were moved up.
“These projects we looked at have some of the worst pavement stripping, which ... is an effect of the seal coating,” Westby said.
The seal coating is damaged by freeze-thaw cycles, Westby said.
The following street segments will receive pavement overlay improvements this year:
• Juniper Ridge Drive from 156th Lane to northern end of pavement.
• Salish Street from Juniper Ride Drive to cul de sac.
• Waco Street from southern end of pavement to Juniper Ridge Drive.
• Juniper Ridge Drive from the cul de sac to southern end of pavement.
• Yakima Street from the southwestern end of pavement to Juniper Ridge Drive.
• 157th Lane from Yakima Street to the cul de sac.
• Yakima Street from the southern end of pavement to the northern end of pavement.
• 140th Court from Sunfish Lake Boulevard to the cul de sac.
• 158th Avenue from Traprock Street to Variolite Street.
• Traprock Street from 155th Avenue to 158th Avenue, and from 158th Avenue to the northern end of pavement.
• 156th Lane from Iodine Street to the cul de sac and from TH 47 to Iodine Street.
• 157th Avenue from 156th Avenue to Krypton Street, and from Krypton Street to the cul de sac.
• Iodine Court from Iodine Street to the cul de sac.
• Iodine Street from 156th Lane to the southern end of pavement.
• Krypton Street from 157th Avenue to the northern end of pavement.
• 154th Avenue from Krypton Street to the eastern end of pavement.
• 155th Lane from Krypton Street to Iodine Street.
• 155th Lane from Krypton Street to the western end of pavement.
• Krypton Street from 155th Lane to the cul de sac.
• Krypton Street from Alpine Drive to 155th Lane.
