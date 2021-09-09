Ramsey’s annual Happy Days celebration is back this year with a full day of activities suited for the whole family — even dogs.
The event runs 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. within the COR, north of Highway 10 near the Ramsey Municipal Center, 7550 Sunwood Drive NW.
“It’s very a family-oriented, fun-for-all kind of a day,” Megan Thorstad, communications and events coordinator, said.
There will be a movie showing at Elmcrest Park at 8:15 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, and a 9/11 memorial golf tournament beginning at 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12.
Most events will be Saturday, which will feature food vendors all day, a 9 a.m. pancake breakfast, a farmer’s market, the Lions beer tent and a chili cook-off.
The dog show is coming back for a second year. Dogs will compete from noon to 1:30 p.m.
The bean bag tournament is also making a comeback this year, Thorstad said. The tournament runs 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“It went away for a few years, and now it’s coming back,” Thorstad said. “So we’re excited to have that one back.”
For kids, there’s a youth fun run at 9 a.m. as well as games and inflatables all day starting at 11:30 a.m. Jerry Frasier, a magician, will perform at 4:30 p.m. The parade, which Thorstad called a “family favorite,” starts at 3 p.m. New this year is a petting zoo for kids.
The talent show, previously just for kids, is open to all ages this year, Thorstad said.
G.B. Leighton, a five-piece rock band with lead singer Brian Leighton, will take the main stage at 8:30 p.m.
For more information on Happy Days, visit tinyurl.com/4fesf42t.
