For hunters and outdoor sports enthusiasts alike, Game Fair is celebrating its 40th year in Ramsey for two weekends this month.
The annual event is scheduled for Aug. 13-15 and Aug. 20-22, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day at Armstrong Ranch Kennels, 8404 161st Ave. NW, Ramsey. Admission is $14 for adults, $12 for people 62 and older, $10 for veterans and $5 for children 6-14. Children 5 and younger and active military get in free. Game Fair celebrates everything related to the outdoors, including hunting, dogs, falconry, shotguns, archery and more.
Each weekend on Friday kids get in free with adult admission.
Game Fair hosts 280 exhibitors from 28 states, compared to the first event’s 20 vendors, founder Chuck Delaney said. The original fair brought in around 3,000 people. Today, Game Fair sees 50,000 people and as many as 4,000-5,000 dogs each year.
“It’s a pretty big accomplishment for a little guy like me,” Delaney said.
Delany founded Game Fair after visiting England’s Game Fair in 1980.
Leashed dogs are welcome. Dog owners can enter their dogs in various competitions, such as the championship long jump, an obstacle course and a goose hunt. Registration sheets can be printed at tinyurl.com/yafvf924. Dog events cost $1, and pointer events are $2. Events run 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, with finals beginning at 3:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 3 p.m. Sunday.
This year’s fair will feature a 4-D archery simulator as part of its “Archery World” area. The game simulates real-world experiences with animals in their natural environments.
The fair will challenge goose and duck callers in competitions Saturday, Aug. 21, and Sunday, Aug. 22. Registration is available at tinyurl.com/33dfvjen.
Seminars will be hosted throughout the weekend.
A taxidermy competition will take place throughout the fair. There’s no registration fee, and those who register mounts get two free passes into the fair. Monetary prizes will be offered in several categories. Taxidermists can drop off their work 3-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, at the Art Barn.
“My favorite part is to see all the outdoor people, the young people today with their children,” Delaney said. “They’re coming to enjoy the great outdoors, and we’ve got a beautiful spot of land.”
For more information on Ramsey’s Game Fair, visit GameFair.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.