Ramsey’s Ford Brook Park, also known as “Snake Park,” will get new play equipment this year.
The city’s plan calls for replacement of old equipment with two new play structures.
The larger structure is designed for children ages 6-12 and includes varied-level decks and multiple slides. A second, smaller structure will be included for young children, ages 1-6. It includes two slides, a tunnel and lower decks.
The City Council signed off on the plan Feb. 24.
“Typically when you’re planning playgrounds you like to have separate play elements if possible so that the more robust, larger kids that are more vigorous in their play can be separated from the tots,” Parks and Assistant Public Works Superintendent Mark Riverblood said.
There is a four-bay swing structure planned for the playground along with a 30-foot articulated balancing beam that is popular among older kids, Riverblood said.
Along with the new play structures the project will include a boulder perimeter with benches, wood fiber surfacing, a gable shelter with a picnic table, and a roadside parking lot and path that are compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, according to council documents.
“We really are delivering a product that is better than anticipated,” Council Member Nadine Heinrich said.
The total cost of the project is expected to be $75,000, funded by the lawful gambling improvement fund. The largest single portion is the two play structures which cost $21,000 together, according to council documents.
This budget doesn’t include the cost of removal and restoration of existing playground structures. Any disposal costs not identified are expected to be absorbed by the Park Department’s general fund or by the project’s $4,500 contingency, according to council documents.
Located in the northeastern corner of Ramsey, Ford Brook Park was originally constructed when the city was still a township. The project has been in the Capital Improvement Plan for over a decade, Riverblood said.
A listening session in May 2019 kicked off the recent work on the project. During that session staff heard from nearby families what materials they wanted along with who was willing to help with the project, according to council documents.
Work is currently underway at the site, with the old equipment removed earlier this month. The project is expected to be substantially complete by June, Riverblood said.
