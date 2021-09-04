Ramsey residents now have to apply for rental licenses if they want to rent out their homes through websites like AirBNB and VRBO while out of town.
The Ramsey City Council unanimously approved the ordinance amendment Aug. 24 to include short-term rentals in its rental licenses.
A rental license in Ramsey costs $25 for three years for a standard residential home, according to city documents. Rental licenses allow for city building and fire code inspections.
Before the ordinance change, city code didn’t explicitly say homeowners needed a license for short-term rentals.
The city has received an influx of requests from people looking to rent out their properties while away.
Occasionally AirBNB or VRBO will contact cities to obtain proof of rental licensing before renters are allowed to list their properties on the site, so this change should help those looking to do that.
The ordinance doesn’t prohibit residents from purchasing property just to rent to short-term renters, but the city hasn’t seen any requests for that, Senior Planner Chloe McGuire Brigl told ABC Newspapers.
Currently the city allows only one dwelling unit per property, but staff could look into whether that should be changed to allow additional dwellings such as mother-in-law suites or tiny homes, McGuire Brigl said.
Any period longer than 30 days is already covered by rental licenses and is not considered short term.
