The city of Ramsey will no longer charge franchise fees on utility bills starting next year.
The City Council voted 4-3 July 27 to get rid of fees, which are a means of paying for road construction via fees added to utility bills. Mayor Mark Kuzma and Council Members Matt Woestehoff and Chris Riley dissented. The fees amount to $168 a year for residential properties.
Franchise fees were approved in July 2020 in a 4-2 vote and have been added to bills since October 2020. Last year, Council Members Dan Specht and Debra Musgrove dissented.
Since then the council makeup has changed, because Woestehoff and Chelsee Howell were elected last November and Ryan Heineman was elected in February.
The repeal comes before the budget and tax levy have been finalized. The council has discussed next year’s budget at two work sessions thus far.
Council members in favor of the repeal have voiced approval of putting road funding on the tax levy, but nothing has been officially brought forth to council.
In general, homeowners whose home values were on the lower end of the spectrum were disproportionately impacted by the franchise fees, according to city documents.
Lesser valued homes tended to see a higher percentage increase in payments to the city this year when taking the franchise fee into account. Homes on the higher end of the spectrum generally saw a smaller percentage increase by comparison. The change for each property depended on a variety of factors, including how much the home’s value changed.
To see specific examples of how taxpayers were impacted, visit tinyurl.com/ehnaukv.
Prior to franchise fees, the city assessed properties along the project for 25% of the cost.
“If you were one of those lower-income homes, and your road got rebuilt, you could be looking at a $6,000 to $8,000 assessment,” Kuzma said.
Kuzma said he hasn’t heard any complaints about the franchise fees.
“To me, that’s a sign that they’re working,” he said.
Howell was against franchise fees, and ran for office on the premise of getting rid of them, because of the vast difference in tax increases by percentage, she said.
“I can’t justify wanting my neighbor’s taxes to go up 40%, essentially, and mine only go up 12% or 6%,” Howell said. “It just isn’t right.”
In 2020 when the franchise fees were first being discussed, it was proposed that the tax levy would need to increase by 15% to fund roads at the same level the franchise fees provided. That number cannot be confirmed yet by the city for this year, because the budget has not been finalized.
Specht wants to put the road funding on the tax levy, but he told the council he thinks franchise fees are better than pricey assessments.
“The things is, we don’t want to settle for what’s better, we want to settle for what’s best, and that is putting it on the tax levy,” Specht said.
The franchise fee was implemented to be equal, Riley said.
“The franchise fee wasn’t created to have winners and losers,” he said.
Seven city residents spoke at the council meeting July 27, six of whom were either in favor of the fees or waiting to vote on the ordinance until there is a concrete, approved backup plan in place. One speaker was emphatically against the fees.
The franchise fees will be collected through December 2021.
