The city of Ramsey is purchasing a parcel of land that gives access to Elmcrest Park.
City Council members voted 5-2 at its Aug. 23 meeting in favor of finalizing a purchase agreement offering $100,000 to Blackjack Farms for the land.
Council Member Chelsee Howell voted against the purchase agreement, only on the fact she thought the total amount was too high.
“Thank you to everybody who’s been patient with the mess that’s been there for a really long time,” Howell said. “I’m not going to be supporting it tonight just because I think the dollar amount we’re paying is excessive, and I don’t think the value’s there with the amount of land.”
Council Member Chris Riley said purchasing the land for the city of Ramsey just makes sense.
“We’re buying something we should have owned all along,” Riley said. “This an entrance into our park. For good reasons years ago we didn’t buy it, but we really just should have. Hindsight says we should have.”
Riley explained that because it’s a park entrance, park dedication fees are being used to buy the land.
An audience member said “thank you so much” after the vote.
The neighboring property owner will be allowed to build a fence right on the property line, but not allowed to encroach on the city’s property, City Manager Brain Hagen said.
“The existing owner would retain a 33-foot wide access point on the north end,” Hagen said. “Then there would be no storage of equipment or materials that doesn’t meet city code.”
There will also be a 30-foot wide no storage area “at the property line westward and beyond that any storage outside would have to conform to city ordinances.”
In other business
The Ramsey City Council approved an expansion of Green Valley Greenhouses of about 22 acres just west of their current facility.
“Allowing the business to expand was quite complicated. The Ramsey City Council approved many items to allow for the business growth,” Community Development Director Todd Larson said.
For the purchase to work, the City Council unanimously approved a resolution to vacate drainage and utility easements in the plats of the Hunt Addition, the Davis Farm addition and the Trott Brook addition at the council’s meeting on Aug. 23.
Also, to make the deal happen, at the Aug. 8 Ramsey City Council members adopted a resolution approving a comprehensive plan amendment rebuilding lands between Low Density Residential and Medium Density Residential; approved introduction of an ordinance rezoning land between R-1 residential 80 and R-2 Residential; adopted resolution #22-174 approving and amended conditional use permit for the phased expansion of a commercial greenhouse operation with the addition of the landscape plan.
