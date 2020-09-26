The first round of bids for a new public works facility in Ramsey was approved.
Council members approved almost $6.6 million for the first portion of the new public works facility this month.
Bid pack No. 1 includes larger portions of the work, such as casting concrete, masonry and earthwork, according to city documents.
The facility will consist of offices, vehicle storage and maintenance space. An alternate bid was included in the motion, which added almost $442,000. The alternative is an expansion of approximately 12,300 square feet to provide space for future vehicles.
Public Works Superintendent Grant Riemer estimated the city will have to purchase up to five new, large vehicles over the next several years due Ramsey’s growth. The base facility only has enough space for one or two new vehicles, he said.
The original design included the extra space in the alternative, but that was cut for budgetary reasons. Constructing the expansion now would save on costs like materials and labor, Riemer said.
The current facility includes about 32,000 square feet in three separate locations as well as off-site storage. The new facility would be 93,000 square feet.
The city started looking into the new facility in 2006. Land for the facility was purchased in 2008.
Prior to using the current facility the Public Works Department operated out of two pole barns near the old town hall building, according to city documents. It moved to the current facility in 1995.
Since then the department has purchased additional buildings to meet its needs. In 2005 the Public Works Department purchased a construction trailer to make room for equipment storage by removing the office from the existing facility.
“That was intended to just be a stopgap until we finally built a new facility,” Riemer said “That was 15 years ago, ... so we’ve gotten good use out of that, but it’s no longer efficient for us to operate out of there.”
The new facility is estimated to cost $18.9 million in total. It is designed to meet the city’s needs for the next three to five decades, Riemer said.
Work on the new facility is slated to start this September and wrap up in about a year.
