Ramsey approved the second round of bids for its new public works facility Nov. 10, and the project is coming in under budget.
It was originally expected to cost $18.85 million, plus $1.26 million for the alternate large-vehicle storage, but the second package of bids and the alternate came in lower than expected.
The first round of bids was approved Sept. 8.
The second package of bids, approved this month, came in $1.4 million below the anticipated cost. The low bid for round two was approximately $6.9 million, including the alternate storage facility.
The current estimate for the whole project is $17.3 million, according to city documents.
“It goes without saying that when the bids come in this favorable it saves the city money, but we also heard earlier this evening that it continues to save us money because our financing is even less,” Council Member Chris Riley said. “The way that we have it structured is going to continue to save each and every year on the general levy.”
The public works facility has been in the city’s Capital Improvement Plan since 2006. The land was purchased in 2008, and finalized in 2013.
A space needs study performed by the BKV Group in 2015 determined the size of the new facility, which is 93,000 square feet. The current public works facilities are approximately 32,000 square feet spread out over three separate buildings, plus three additional locations, which are used for equipment storage. Staff currently works out of a temporary office trailer that is showing significant signs of deterioration, according to city documents.
Council Member Mark Kuzma said the new facility will allow the Public Works Department to function with greater efficiency.
“This is a good thing for the city,” he said.
The existing buildings are expected to be renovated for use as storage facilities for Public Works and the Police Department as well as a future recycling center, according to city documents.
In addition to the main facility the city also accepted bids on an alternate, which would account for future storage needs as the city grows. The 12,300 square-foot space is designed to store large vehicles, according to city documents.
Construction began in October and is expected to be substantially complete by September 2021.
