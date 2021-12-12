A piece of the Ramsey Police Department uniform is changing next year.
After wearing the same patch since 2003, the department recently unveiled a new patch that aims to reflect the community it serves.
“There’s some pride that goes with it,” Police Chief Jeff Katers said. “It’s the identity of the department and the community that they serve, so it’s symbolic of that.”
The idea to redesign the patch came from within, according to Katers.
“A group of our officers and employees within the Police Department said we should look at updating or changing our patch to be more reflective of the community we serve,” he said.
About a year and a half ago, the department formed a committee to come up with ideas, present them and then work with a graphic artist to refine the favorite.
The final product depicts a river running among trees and cattails, evoking the natural resources of the city, which is bordered by the Mississippi and Rum rivers. An eagle representing freedom soars above the scene on the patch.
“We worked through a lot of different iterations of it,” Katers said.
This is the fifth patch the department’s officers have worn since its founding in 1974, and a lot has changed since then.
“Long gone are the days of hand-writing police reports and recording calls for police service on index cards,” Katers said in the city newsletter. “Yes, cards like your grandmother wrote recipes on. Today’s Ramsey Police Officer has the latest training, technology and information readily available. Never has the job been more technical and demanding. However, the reward of serving and helping people during their greatest time of need remains timeless. The types of calls for service and the expectations of police officers continue to change but our department stands ready to serve to the best of our ability. ... This new patch reminds us of the City we value and the community we serve and protect with courage, integrity and honor.”
The patch will roll out over the course of 2022, and residents may see either the old or new patch on uniforms during the transition. The department budgeted $10,000 for the change, including the cost of purchasing patches and sewing them on uniforms.
To celebrate the rollout, the Police Department is having a coloring contest for Ramsey residents and people who work in the city. Entrants add color to a black-and-white image of the patch. The coloring page and entry form are available on the city’s website at tinyurl.com/3tbs7ejf. One winner will be selected in each age group.
The city has already received more than 50 entries.
“They’re actually lining our walls right now,” Katers said.
The deadline to enter is Friday, Dec. 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.