On April 2, 2019, the Minnesota Department of Health reported multiple Ramsey city wells contained more parts per billion of manganese than considered safe.
Since then the city started using only its wells with the lowest concentration of manganese, according to its website. For a more permanent solution, the city is planning on constructing a water treatment plant and replacing the city’s trunk water mains. A consensus of councilors at the Ramsey’s City Council meeting on Oct. 25 showed support for the projects.
Staff plans on sending out requests for proposals, and the council will vote on those submissions at upcoming meetings.
The two projects are estimated to cost a total of $47.6 million, Ramsey City Engineer and Interim Public Works Director Bruce Westby said.
“This would be the largest capital improvement project the city has ever undertaken,” Westby said. “It merits a lot of discussion so we want to make sure we get as much information, and as much input from council as we can moving forward.”
It will be a two-year build for the water treatment plant, and city staff want to start operating the plant in the spring.
“So we can work any bugs out and then have the plant operational by June when the peak summer season water use hits,” Westby said.
If the city is planning to get the plant operation “as soon as possible,” late spring of 2025 “would be the time to target,” he said.
Council Member Dan Specht asked if the target date was originally 2025 or if it had been pushed back.
Westby responded that the original goal of operation was 2024.
“At the time the construction schedule was much less,” Westby said. “It was in the 15-18 month range.”
The construction schedule was expanded because of lack of material and supply chain issues, and pushing it out by a year helps keep project expenses lower.
City Council Member Chelsee Howell asked if there were any more cost-saving measures that could be taken to lower the price tag.
Aaron Vollmer, water treatment plant project manager with Advanced Engineering and Environmental Services, responded that it is already “a value-engineered project.”
AEES examined the plans to make sure they weren’t “over-embellishing anything that didn’t need to be embellished for a water plant. We wanted a nice facility, but not something that was overly architecturally designed,” Vollmer said.
Any modifications that could be made were unclear if they would significantly lower the price tag.
“For the most part, the cost of the facility is driven by the treatment processes inside the facility and the materials of construction being precast concrete and cast-in-place concrete, Vollmer said. “That is (a large majority) of the cost of this facility. Some of the minor external treatments are really pretty minor in the scheme of things.”
While the city is working on a permanent solution, City Council Member Dan Specht asked if the water in Ramsey is currently safe to drink.
Westby responded it is, and the city monitors its wells on a monthly basis, and the results are published on the city’s website at http://www.ci.ramsey.mn.us/745/Manganese-Levels.
“Generally the average value of those 15 readings has been under 100 parts per billion consistently throughout,” Westby said. “It is safe.”
However, in the last month there were readings over 300 PPB, which is the first time the city has had that happen. That was due to water main flushing.
“Any time you water main flush, you are stirring up all the manganese and iron in the bottom of the pipes and it comes out a black, orange color,” Westby said. “As we’ve been going through this whole process our results have shown that the water is very safe to drink, but in quite a few readings they have been over 100 parts per billion. In those instances anybody with bottle-fed infants … — if it concerns them — they should consider buying their water (bottled) and using it for their infant.”
The city performs the water main flushing twice a year to remove iron and manganese buildups.
“(The new construction), hopefully, will prevent us from flushing our water main twice a year and in the process waste millions of gallons of water, and basically a month of our utility department’s staff time,” Westby said.
The two projects will also benefit the city’s infrastructure.
“When you have that iron and manganese in your system, your valves, your meters, those kinds of things, they see increased wear,” Westby said.
City Council Member Chris Riley noted that the project will be paid for 100% by city water users through increased water bills.
Residents will see approximately a 10% increase in their water and sewer rates to fund plant construction. The City Council will vote on those increased rates in 2023 when the city knows the exact cost of the water treatment plant. Approximately 5,600 households are served by municipal water in Ramsey.
Riley asked if waiting any longer could help regulate the cost.
“Nobody has a perfect crystal ball, but is it expected that prices should come down?” Riley asked. “Or is it expected that prices are here to stay?”
Vollmer responded by using a contract for a large concrete purchase that will make the price more reasonable. For electrical construction materials, because of supply chain issues, giving the project time will help so materials can be purchased ahead of time.
“At a high level … I’ve had with different contractors that they don’t expect substantial decreases in costs,” Vollmer said. “Some things might come down, some things might go up, but the reality is we’re probably where we are going to be. It might just increase slower.”
