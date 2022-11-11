On April 2, 2019, the Minnesota Department of Health reported multiple Ramsey city wells contained more parts per billion of manganese than considered safe.

Since then the city started using only its wells with the lowest concentration of manganese, according to its website. For a more permanent solution, the city is planning on constructing a water treatment plant and replacing the city’s trunk water mains. A consensus of councilors at the Ramsey’s City Council meeting on Oct. 25 showed support for the projects.

