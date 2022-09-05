Hotel

The Ramsey City Council unanimously approved a purchase agreement with the Schiebout Family to sell this parcel of land in the Center of Ramsey for a hotel development.

 Matt DeBow

The Ramsey City Council unanimously approved a purchase agreement with the Schiebout Family to sell a parcel of land in the Center of Ramsey. The family is planning to build a hotel in that section of the COR.

Economic Development Manager Sean Sullivan said that a hotel for the area was first proposed for the site in April 2020, and a few steps were taken with the City Council for approval and Tax Increment Financing, but that project never materialized.

