The Ramsey City Council unanimously approved a purchase agreement with the Schiebout Family to sell a parcel of land in the Center of Ramsey. The family is planning to build a hotel in that section of the COR.
Economic Development Manager Sean Sullivan said that a hotel for the area was first proposed for the site in April 2020, and a few steps were taken with the City Council for approval and Tax Increment Financing, but that project never materialized.
“Obviously, the timing of that with the pandemic in play, and a large hotel group, did not come together unfortunately,” Sullivan said. “However, fortunately for us, we have a new group that’s stepped up and they have a very exciting project for us.”
On April 26 the City Council adopted a resolution approving the project’s letter of intent and demand study.
“The hotel group has since finished the demand study and are happy with the results,” Sullivan said, “and are now asking to go forward with the PA process.”
A contingency in the purchase agreement is a land cost write down of $311,454 as a way to finance the project.
“The land value is $311,000, the city will provide the land at no cost to the developer, once the project is built, the TIF revenue generated by the project will come back to pay the city back for that land cost. So we will receive our $311,000. It will just come over time.”
As for the development itself, the project will be a 60-80 unit extended stay hotel. It will be located between GG’s Salon and Spa and New Horizons Child Care on 1.43 acres with a land value of $311,454.
The total project value is estimated to be between $5 and $6 million.
“Although I anticipate it going a bit higher,” Sullivan said.
While there are other city approvals (and public hearings) still needed to move forward, the project is slated to break ground in 2023.
Council Member Matt Woestehoff noted that the project proposed in 2020 included a restaurant, and he asked if this new project will include an eatery.
“No, it does not,” Sullivan responded. “That discussion was had at great length at the EDA, and although we would love to see a restaurant in this location … the numbers are not showing well to do that now.”
Emily Allegra, speaking on behalf of the developer, is part of the Schiebout family that owns Delta ModTech based in Ramsey. Delta ModTech is an engineer and manufacturer of web coating, converting and packaging equipment, according to the company’s website.
Allegra told the council on Aug. 23 the hotel project is an opportunity for her family to expand and diversify in a different arena.
“We really see the benefit of having a hotel for us as being members of this community,” Allegra said. “We also really see it as just giving back to Ramsey, and building that community for our employees for families coming in.”
City council members discussed little details or asked many questions, but showed support for the project.
“I’m overall just excited about this,” Debra Musgrove said.
