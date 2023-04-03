The Ramsey City Council during its March 14 meeting unanimously approved a preliminary plat for a 68-unit, 12-building townhome development in the COR.

COR at Ramsey LLC is planning to build the development west of Rhinestone Street, east of Traprock Street, south of 146th Avenue, and north of Ramsey Parkway.

