The Ramsey City Council during its March 14 meeting unanimously approved a preliminary plat for a 68-unit, 12-building townhome development in the COR.
COR at Ramsey LLC is planning to build the development west of Rhinestone Street, east of Traprock Street, south of 146th Avenue, and north of Ramsey Parkway.
Community Development Director Stephanie Hanson outlined the proposal, stating that it will be built in two phases: The first phase will be 42 units, and the second phase will be 26 units.
A third phase north of 146th Avenue is planned, but was not included in the plans for the preliminary plat.
All interior roads will be private, Hanson said.
“Plans include a 6-foot-wide sidewalk and a 6-foot-wide boulevard adjacent to all the other public roads,” Hanson said. “The project includes boulevard plantings along all the public roads and interior plantings as well. Each building will have foundation plantings with a mix of shrubs, perennials and ornamental grasses.”
Hanson said there has been a lot of discussion with the Planning Commission regarding the projects’ architecture.
“Staff recommended, and the Planning Commission supported, adding some stone or brick elements to the front and sides of the building that are facing the public road,” Hanson said. “This recommendation was based on the significant emphasis on the architectural standards on the design framework of the COR area.”
Vice President of M/I Homes John Rask said they did not object to that recommendation and will be adding more brick to the townhomes. M/I Homes is the project’s builder.
“When you see the architecture here, it’s a little more modern than a suburban-type townhome that you have in the neighborhood,” Rask said, “but it blends well with some of the apartments that are in the area.”
Rask said the garages will be constructed in the back so the front of the units will be visible from the public streets.
Most townhomes will be three bedrooms with two and a half baths, and will be about 2,100 square feet.
“We will have a double-master (bedroom) option as well,” Rask said. “So it will be two bedrooms, two and a half baths or one and a half baths, depending on what the customer selects.”
Rask expects the townhomes to cost $350,000 to $400,000.
Council Member Debra Musgrove asked if garbage cans would be required to be stored in the back of the homes.
Rask said, in the homeowners association agreement, they will require garbage containers to be stored in the garage and not outside.
The council’s approval is contingent upon adding those brick materials for both the fronts and sides of the buildings facing public roads. The project still needs approval of stormwater management from the Lower Rum River Watershed Management Organization, and inclusion of a street lighting plan in the final plat submittal.
