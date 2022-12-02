The Ramsey City Council adopted ordinance 22-17 on Oct. 25 giving a recommendation to the Ramsey Charter Commission to amend the charter to prohibit current City Council members from serving on the commission.
Once the City Council’s recommendation is approved by the Charter Commission, that ordinance must be passed in an election to take effect. At the Ramsey City Council meeting on Nov. 22 the council was notified of another ordinance, 22-29, that would implement the same ban.
Ramsey City Administrator Brian Hagen explained that when the Charter Commission was presented with ordinance 22-17 its members said, “ ‘Yep, we’re good with that.’ So the process to move forward with ordinance 22-17 is still in play and will come back later. However, looking at all the options available to the city in amending charters, the Charter Commission also chose to (under Minnesota Statute 410.12, subdivision 7) recommend a charter amendment to the City Council.”
Under MSS 410.12, subdivision 7, a City Council must be first notified of the proposed charter amendment. Then the city must publish notice of a public hearing, and a vote must occur at least two weeks after the notice is published and less than one month after publication.
The city will publish the hearing notice on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, and the public hearing will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
Instead of holding an election, if the council approves ordinance #22-29 by a unanimous vote, it would go into effect 90 days after adoption. The ordinance will fail without a unanimous vote.
“This just simply gives that really flexible opportunity to go in place (sooner) if council adopts it unanimously,” Hagen said.
However, a charter amendment passed this way could still go to voters if the ordinance is petitioned. Subsection 7 states that “Within 60 days after passage and publication of such an ordinance, a petition requesting a referendum on the ordinance may be filed with the city clerk. The petition must be signed by registered voters equal in number to at least 5% of the registered voters in the city or 2,000, whichever is less.”
The issue of barring council members from serving on the Charter Commission arose after Ramsey Council Member Matt Woestehoff was appointed to the commission at the beginning of this year. Woestehoff said he applied to the Charter Commission, in part, to demonstrate the need for such a prohibition against dual service.
He refused to resign his post until a policy stating that sitting City Council members could not serve on the commission was implemented.
In June the Ramsey City Council unanimously adopted a new recruitment and appointment policy for the city’s Charter Commission that includes language banning Current City Council members from serving. That vote was a policy change made by the City Council, and either of the two recently proposed ordinances would implement a more permanent prohibition. Shortly before the June meeting, Woestehoff resigned from the commission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.