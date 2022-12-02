The Ramsey City Council adopted ordinance 22-17 on Oct. 25 giving a recommendation to the Ramsey Charter Commission to amend the charter to prohibit current City Council members from serving on the commission.

Once the City Council’s recommendation is approved by the Charter Commission, that ordinance must be passed in an election to take effect. At the Ramsey City Council meeting on Nov. 22 the council was notified of another ordinance, 22-29, that would implement the same ban.

