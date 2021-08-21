The city of Ramsey recently introduced an ordinance to allow property owners with rental licenses to rent out units for short terms, a practice popularized by sites like AirBNB and VRBO.
The city has received an influx of requests from people looking to rent out their properties while away, senior planner Chloe McGuire Brigl said.
“Short-term rentals like AirBNB and VRBO are becoming more popular throughout the city,” McGuire Brigl said.
The City Council voted unanimously to introduce the ordinance Aug. 10 to change language in the existing rental licensing requirements to include short-term rentals, defined as a dwelling unit offered on a nightly or weekly basis for no more than 30 days. Mayor Mark Kuzma was absent from the meeting.
Any period longer than 30 days is already covered by rental licenses and is not considered short term.
“It’s not really a change to our policy, but just to clarify our existing ordinance and also clarifying that you can’t rent out a tent, a yurt or something similar,” McGuire Brigl said.
Under state building code, renting out a tent or something similar in a backyard is not allowed.
The ordinance would allow residents to purchase property just to rent to short-term renters, but the city hasn’t seen any requests for that, McGuire Brigl told ABC Newspapers.
Currently the city allows only one dwelling unit per property, but staff could look into whether that should be changed to allow additional dwellings such as mother-in-law suites or tiny homes, McGuire Brigl said.
In the past city code didn’t explicitly say homeowners needed a license for short-term rentals, so the amendment is being considered to fix that, McGuire Brigl said.
Sometimes companies like AirBNB or VRBO will contact cities to obtain proof of rental licensing before renters are allowed to list their properties on the site, so this change should help those looking to do that, she said.
A rental license in Ramsey costs $25 for three years for a standard residential home, according to city documents. Rental licenses allow for city building and fire code inspections.
The final ordinance will be voted on at a later date.
