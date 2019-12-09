After multiple special elections in each of the last couple years, the Ramsey City Council on Tuesday, Dec. 10, will consider amending the City Charter to streamline special elections and remove primaries.
The council passed the first reading of the amendment in a 4-2 vote Nov. 26, with council members Mark Kuzma and Jeff Menth dissenting.
By repealing and replacing section four of the charter, a document that acts like a constitution for the city, the proposed ordinance aims to simplify city election laws and bring them more in line with the state’s.
One major change that brought comment from council members is the proposed removal of primary elections.
“These primaries are often unnecessary because there just aren’t that many people running for the office, so why have a primary if you only have two or three people running,” City Attorney Joe Langel said.
Primaries also have a low turnout and are required by the charter for council elections, including special elections, if more than two candidates file. That causes conflicts with state law due to filing deadlines and time limits, Langel said.
Council Member Dan Specht raised concerns about the lack of a primary in cases where more candidates may file. He suggested a change to the amendment that would allow for primaries if there are more than a certain number of candidates.
Mayor John LeTourneau seconded Specht’s concern about a large pool of candidates watering down the vote and said he would like more time to consider the amendment. He also suggested a possible solution by lobbying the state to change laws that would allow greater latitude in having special elections.
City Administrator Kurt Ulrich pointed out that while a narrow state law change may help, it’s easier to change laws at the city level.
Council Member Chris Riley pointed out that the City Council has been short on members for a while and attributed that to conflicts between the charter and state law. Having gone through a few primaries, he said they seemed like a waste of time and resources.
A single citywide special election, including the primary and general elections, cost Ramsey $30,000 to $35,000 in 2015, according to City Clerk Jo Thieling. A single ward special election costs approximately $17,000, Thieling said.
Another change to the charter would allow for vacant seats to be filled by council appointment until a special election is held. If no one files for the special election, the appointee would serve out the remainder of the term or until a special election can be held in conjunction with regular elections before the fourth year of the term in question.
Kuzma said he was concerned that the council did not have enough time to discuss the amendment itself and first suggested tabling the issue.
However, the council is required by law to pass the amendment within 30 days of the Nov. 26 public hearing if it wants to move forward. Because the council only plans to meet Dec. 10 and the amendment needs to pass two votes (once for introduction and once for enactment), delaying it would prevent the council from passing it this year. Kuzma later suggested the Charter Commission resubmit the proposal in February to avoid that complication.
Per state statute the amendment must pass with a unanimous vote of the City Council to be enacted. Langel interpreted the statute to mean that the council would need to pass the amendment unanimously at the second reading expected Dec. 10. The other way to change the charter is by referendum, according to state law.
