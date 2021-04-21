The city of Ramsey introduced an ordinance April 14 to prohibit targeting picketing in residential neighborhoods.
Targeted picketing is standing, protesting, patrolling or marching at a specific residence — like that of a politician or public figure — without the consent of the occupants.
Ramsey has not had any recent incidents of such picketing, but other metro cities have recently passed similar ordinances — including Andover, Blaine, Spring Lake Park and Lino Lakes.
Last year Hugo approved a targeted picketing ordinance after Bob Kroll, former president of the Minneapolis police union, faced demonstrations outside his home. Many cities have followed suit.
The city is looking at the measure to prevent any targeted picketing from occurring in the city, Police Chief Jeff Katers said.
“The timing of this is not because of the current situation,” Katers said. “We’ve actually been planning this for a while.”
Council Member Matt Woestehoff said while he supports an ordinance against targeted picketing, he wouldn’t vote in favor because he wants an exclusion for elected officials.
“I don’t think it’s appropriate for any of our citizens or staff to be in picketed or targeted situations,” Woestehoff said. “However, I do think as elected officials, people have the right to do so.”
Council Member Ryan Heineman echoed Woestehoff’s statement about not supporting the ordinance without an amendment to exclude elected officials.
“I understand it does create some safety issues, but I do think it’s important public officials are held accountable, including myself,” Heineman said. “But I do like this resolution for residents, to protect residents, to protect resources.”
The council will vote on whether to approve the measure at a later date.
