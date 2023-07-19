A single home in Ramsey is going to help provide for the homes of numerous people around the world. That’s because Ramsey-based home builder Capstone Homes partnered with Homes for Hope, a non-profit organization that turns capital from new homes into microloans that help citizens of developing countries.

“It’s not a handout, but a hand up,” Homes for HOPE Western US Representative Drake Holtry said. “We gather together, cast a vision and see it use our time, skills and talents to invest in men and women around the world.”

  

