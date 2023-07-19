Homes for HOPE founder Jeff Rutt demonstrates the buying power of an investment with the help of volunteers from the crowd. Using printouts, he showed how $20 a year in microloans can fund future businesses, rather than the one-time payouts from more “traditional” forms of financial aide
Homes for HOPE founder Jeff Rutt demonstrates the buying power of an investment with the help of volunteers from the crowd. Using printouts, he showed how $20 a year in microloans can fund future businesses, rather than the one-time payouts from more “traditional” forms of financial aide.
Ian Wreisner
A single home in Ramsey is going to help provide for the homes of numerous people around the world. That’s because Ramsey-based home builder Capstone Homes partnered with Homes for Hope, a non-profit organization that turns capital from new homes into microloans that help citizens of developing countries.
“It’s not a handout, but a hand up,” Homes for HOPE Western US Representative Drake Holtry said. “We gather together, cast a vision and see it use our time, skills and talents to invest in men and women around the world.”
