A 270-lot, single-family housing development is on its way to Ramsey.
The Ramsey City Council recently approved a preliminary plat for Trott Brook Crossing 4-3, with Council Members Chelsee Howell, Dan Specht and Debra Musgrove dissenting. The development is planned for about 200 acres of land west of Nowthen Boulevard, east of Variolite Street and north of Trott Brook. The developer, Sotarra, presented the preliminary plat to the council last year, but the council delayed the vote to conduct another traffic study.
The developer had conducted a traffic study, but the council ultimately voted 5-1 to conduct its own study. Mayor Mark Kuzma dissented.
The initial traffic study was conducted the week of July 25, which some residents said was a poor time to conduct the study, because people were working from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic and school was out of session.
Swing Traffic Solutions studied three intersections of Variolite Street and four intersections of Nowthen Boulevard to figure out which features affect roadway capacity, like traffic control, speed limits, sight distances and turn lanes.
Swing’s study found that by 2046, the development would create an estimated 2,593 new daily vehicle trips in the area. During peak hours, that’s 196 morning trips and 264 afternoon trips.
The city’s updated traffic study had similar results, finding that Trott Brook Crossing is expected to generate an additional 2,549 daily trips, with 200 new trips in the morning peak hour and 267 in the afternoon peak hour, according to city documents.
The properties will have 80-foot-wide lots, which are a quarter acre. These lots, while being smaller than surrounding properties, are within zoning requirements.
The developer previously requested 343 homes on the property, but that was denied due to the lots not being 80 feet wide, senior planner Chloe McGuire Brigl said.
Trott Brook Crossing will include a public park in the northeast corner of the site, with historic barn buildings to be deeded to the city for the park.
During the public hearing Jan. 11, residents spoke against the project, mostly due to the density of lots to acreage. At previous public hearings residents have been generally unsupportive for similar reasons.
“Residents don’t oppose development of this property, but they are asking that the development stand with the long-standing character and current size of lot in that direct area,” Ramsey resident Brian Walker said. “If this development was 1-acre or larger [lots], none of us would be here tonight, and this project would be a lot farther down the road than it is.”
Council Member Ryan Heineman said he was for the project because property owners should be allowed to sell their land how they see fit.
“To restrict an individuals’ rights to sell their own property, I just can’t get behind that,” Heineman said. “I have developments across my street, too. There’s a golf course nearby, and if that golf course decides tomorrow, ‘We’re selling and building condos there,’ and the city is zoned for that, I don’t think I have a right necessarily to stop that development from happening. I wouldn’t like it either, so I feel for you, but I’m not going to stop them from exercising their rights.”
Council Members Howell and Specht, who were against the project, matched residents’ concerns and voiced concern about traffic issues.
