Some families debate when the Christmas tree goes up and when it gets thrown away, but one prominent Ramsey resident has owned his tree more than 60 years.
Mayor John LeTourneau and Patti, his wife, have an artificial tree that is part of a tradition stretching back six decades, beginning with his parents, Leo and Jan.
Leo and Jan learned the tradition of intensive tree-keeping from a German couple with whom they were friends. At first they used real trees, because fake trees weren’t available at that time.
“They would often spend several days shopping tree lots to look for real trees,” John said.
Usually they would purchase two trees. One tree served as a base and the other’s branches were harvested to fill gaps.
The couple examined the tree for holes, gaps or spaces in the tree that detracted from its beauty. They then took branches from one tree, drilled a hole into the trunk of the other tree, and inserted the branches. If the base tree’s top was crooked, they’d lop it off and attach a straighter top as well.
John’s parents also had to worry about the balance of the tree. The tree stand that still holds John’s tree rotates while playing Christmas music, so his parents had to modify branches to keep the tree balanced while it spun.
One last step was tying up branches. John’s parents would tie string to branches so they could only droop so far when the tree dried out, he said.
The do-it-yourself attitude of the LeTourneaus extended to their decorations as well. John’s parents would soak their colored lights in warm water and scrub the paint off the bulbs to get white lights on their trees.
“Then that wasn’t enough because the bulbs and strings weren’t bright enough, so my dad cut a light off of each of the strings so there would be more current running through the strings,” John said.
Eventually the family switched to an artificial tree, which is now more than 60 years old. John showed the greatest interest in decorating the tree during his childhood, so he inherited the tradition from his mother.
“It’s really funny when John’s mom helps him because John will put an ornament on the tree, and she will come and move it,” Patti said.
While he no longer has to splice trees together, John has modified the artificial tree on his own. For one, he extended its trunk by about 2 1/2 feet to better decorate it.
He also made it easier to erect and disassemble, by permanently attaching lights to the tree. John attached an independent string of lights to each cluster of branches so he can pull the tree apart to put it away while keeping the strings wrapped around the branches.
Upon the branches, wonders to see
No Christmas tree is complete without a full complement of ornaments, and the LeTourneaus’ tree is not lacking. John said there are easily over 700 ornaments that hang from its branches. Many are unique antiques, with the oldest ornament being an 80-year-old gold bauble, he said.
Many of the ornaments are either tied to Christmas legends or the LeTourneau family. John’s parents made an effort to collect numerous ornaments made from hand-blown glass from Europe.
“There’s Polish, Czechoslovakian, German, some of those countries that hosted traditions like this — this is where they come from,” LeTourneau said. “Some of the ornaments on the tree are older than I am.”
One example are spiders, which adorn the tree. They come from a Ukrainian Christmas story where a spider covered a Christmas tree in silk for a poor family, which led to the use of tinsel on trees. Another example is the pickles from the German tradition of hiding a pickle on the tree for children to find for an extra present.
Some ornaments celebrate historic events ranging from one that memorializes 9/11 to a homemade Sputnik.
One of John’s personal favorites is a large skier posed as if in the middle of a jump. “It reminds me of my childhood, and it reminds me of my love of skiing and being outside, and it was something that I attached to very early when I was a kid,” John said.
John likes to challenge visitors to find the monkey ornament on the tree; most of the time someone will admit defeat before he points to a small mirror.
“If you could see in there you could see the monkey in the ornament, and that monkey is you,” he said.
Atop the tree is a tall, silver ornament that looks similar to a kerosene lamp but is decorated with small bells and tinsel. This topper is a replica because John’s father accidentally broke the original while standing the tree up.
“They found this other one, and they actually rebuilt it because it didn’t have this tinsel and these bells on it, so they took the tinsel and the bells off the other one,” John said.
As for where and how to hang ornaments, John follows a few guidelines. He makes sure all ornaments have their own space to swing freely. Each ornament has to properly fit its space. The colors and textures of each ornament are taken into account, and similar decorations are spread around the tree.
“I knew what kind of ornaments went on the inside, smaller ones, the different colored ones, some of the older ones are all on the inside, and then the outside is saved for these more delicate glass-blown ones,” John said.
John and Patti’s tree usually goes up just after Thanksgiving or the first week of December, and they try to take it down soon after Christmas. While it’s up, they welcome visitors to come check it out.
