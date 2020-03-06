The city of Ramsey is abandoning a street maintenance technique that may be doing more harm than good.
The City Council suspended its seal coating program indefinitely Feb. 24, because the treatment is degrading some streets.
“It doesn’t feel right but, as Mr. Westby pointed out, there’s a problem,” Council Member Chris Riley said, referring to City Engineer Bruce Westby. “We don’t know what is causing it, but seal coating is making our roads come apart. Instead of making roads better, right now we’re making them worse. When you find yourself in a hole, step one is stop digging.”
Seal coating involves spraying a road with an asphalt emulsion and covering that with small rocks, which are rolled into the pavement. It protects the pavement from water infiltration, ultraviolet rays and deposits of oil that leak from vehicles, Westby said.
From 2015 to 2018 the city was seal coating 13-23 miles of streets each year. Ramsey tried to treat each street about every seven years, Westby said.
“It has worked for us up until recently, and in the southern-tier states, it will likely continue to work for those states,” Westby said. “Unfortunately we’re a northern-tier state with a winter climate, and it’s not looking like it’s a good fit for the northern-tier states.”
The city began observing pavement stripping beneath the seal coat last spring and has been tracking where stripping is most prevalent — trying to find commonalities such as construction materials to explain why some streets are stripping away, Westby said.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation has commissioned two studies on seal coating. A 2013 study suggested the problem stems from a higher number of air pockets in the pavement.
Pavement with more air pockets was considered more susceptible to water infiltrating and then freezing and thawing, which caused the pavement to degrade.
A 2017 study by MnDOT disputed that claim, arguing there is no observable trend between stripping and air pockets.
Whether or not a specific type of pavement was linked to the degradation was examined by that study as well, but no direct link was found.
That study did find a link between the stripping and the presence of a seal coat, because roads without a seal coat did not exhibit the same kind a degradation. But it also concluded that some roads with a seal coat did not exhibit stripping.
Unfortunately the study didn’t reach any specific conclusion, but did suggest the seal coat may trap moisture in the asphalt directly below the surface. The freeze-thaw cycle of that moisture would break down the asphalt directly below the seal coat, according to the study. A third study is expected in the months to come, Westby said.
Observations from Ramsey staff support the hypothesis that water infiltration is behind the damage. The stripping typically starts at intersections, where corners are more heavily salted, Westby said.
“The salt melts the water, the water gets down under the pavement, you start getting more water for freeze-thaw damage,” Westby said.
Included in the motion to suspend seal coating was a reallocation of the $500,000 the city had budgeted for seal coating and crack sealing this year.
Staff recommended continuing to fund crack sealing and allocating $150,000 for it. According to Westby, crack sealing effectively prevents water from getting into the pavement.
The rest of the money was allocated to other road repair projects. The largest portion, $250,000, will go to a mill and overlay project for the Business Park 95 streets. Those streets were seal coated in 2015 and are exhibiting the most damage from the stripping in the city, according to council documents.
Another $75,000 will go to collecting data on roads, using ground-penetrating radar, because the city lacks good data on many of its streets, Westby said. In some cases the city began a mill and overlay project only to find the pavement was too thin and additional steps were needed to repair the road.
The final portion to be reallocated is $25,000 toward the spray patching program. The money will allow staff to hold more streets together until their scheduled repair or reconstruction projects, according to council documents.
