The Ramsey City Council unanimously approved a license for Norman Tobacco LLC at its meeting on Jan. 24.

At the council’s Jan. 10 meeting, several residents objected to approving a business license for the proposed tobacco store at the North Star Market Place. The item was pulled from the consent agenda on Jan. 10 and council members agreed to table the issue so they could gather more information before voting on the license.

