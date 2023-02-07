The Ramsey City Council unanimously approved a license for Norman Tobacco LLC at its meeting on Jan. 24.
At the council’s Jan. 10 meeting, several residents objected to approving a business license for the proposed tobacco store at the North Star Market Place. The item was pulled from the consent agenda on Jan. 10 and council members agreed to table the issue so they could gather more information before voting on the license.
Several of the residents claimed that the applicant had provided false or misleading statements on their application. They also voiced concern about the sale of tobacco to minors.
Ramsey Police Chief Jeff Katers conducted another background check, and after more research he still recommended approval.
“I cannot find any additional information as a reason to deny the applicant for this,” Katers said. “I did provide to our city attorney our ordinance and the legal reasons why we can deny a license, and I believe those are all met. So I don’t think there is a reason that I could recommend to the council that this applicant be denied.”
At the Jan. 24 meeting, Ramsey City Attorney Frederick Knaack explained that the allegations brought forth by concerned residents were not proven by a follow-up investigation, and the council needed to have “a factual reason for denial” to be able to legally defend its decision.
“So that one avenue for denial … is no longer available to you,” Knaack said.
Council Member Dan Specht voted for the approval, but stated that he shared the same concerns as residents.
“I have heard from many business owners in the area, many additional residents have approached me, just with their desire not to have it there,” Specht said before the vote. “I want to follow our city ordinances and rules on that. So I will be approving, but I definitely heard that feedback, and if circumstances were different, I would not be supporting that.”
Council Member Debra Musgrove noted that a business license is good for one year and she asked that if there are any issues that do pop up, how can those be dealt with.
“The police department, as far as compliance with the underage sales of tobacco, we do two compliance checks a year to each business that has a tobacco license,” Katers responded. “We do that not on any scheduled basis, but we’ll send compliance checkers in there.”
