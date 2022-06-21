During a May 24 open public performance review for Ramsey’s city clerk, the Ramsey City Council held a long and heated discussion about whether it was OK to text job applicants.
Council Member Chelsee Howell called for the performance review of City Clerk Colleen Lasher after the city employee texted a candidate for the open city administrator position at around 2 a.m. informing them that they were no longer being considered for the position. The council is currently in the process of hiring a new city administrator after Kurt Ulrich retired May 6.
Howell said that the time of the text was inappropriate, and stated the council should craft a policy stating city employees should not text job applicants during the hiring process. She added the text was inaccurate, as the council was pausing its recruitment process.
The city of Ramsey sent a follow-up letter informing the two finalist candidates that the council was taking that pause. Several council members disagreed with Lasher’s assessment and stated the candidate Lasher texted could not have received enough votes to receive a job offer anyway.
During the May 24 meeting, Howell emphasized that the issues she was bringing up were about policy and “not about a personality. I could see the direction this could go, you’re trying to persecute an employee. I want to be very clear about this, this is not about an employee. This is about policy.”
Council Member Debra Musgrove agreed with Howell that the city should craft a policy addressing text messaging, and several other of Howell’s points.
Council Member Chris Riley disagreed.
“So we’re going to discuss a policy … (that was originally scheduled for a closed session) for a performance evaluation to address a policy that we have the power to change anyway,” Riley said. “The last time you tried bringing this case up, the action you were looking for was supporting either oversight, demotion, accept resignation or dismiss. Now we’re looking for a policy to come out of this. I find it very disingenuous of what you’re saying.”
A pamphlet asking for those actions was distributed to the council members at the city’s May 10 meeting.
Lasher also disagreed that the council was having a policy discussion.
“With all due respect I don’t feel like this is policy,” Lasher said while addressing the council during her review.
Lasher said she told both candidates that she would follow up with them as soon as she had more information.
“To be sitting in a public meeting on May 10 and have a handout distributed because I followed through on my word and updated a candidate on their status at an, agreed, inappropriate time of the day, to propose dismissing me is very hurtful,” Lasher said.
Council Member Matt Woestehoff voiced strong opposition to the actions that Howell and Musgrove were taking.
“Ms. Musgrove, when will it stop? Is this just one more case for you to replace someone more aligned with your political or personal beliefs? Is this a cruel way to show power? How hostile of an environment are you willing to create?” Woestehoff said. “Ms. Lasher is the utmost professional, your relentless concerns over a minor incident is tyrannical and cruel. Our city attorney has stated this should have not risen to a public performance review.”
Howell objected during Woestehoff’s remarks to say that these were personal attacks. Mayor Mark Kuzma let Woestehoff continue speaking.
Howell sent a statement to ABC Newspapers regarding the incident:
“Text message as a form of communication has no place in the hiring or firing process anywhere, including the city of Ramsey,” she wrote. “This is supported by the fact that a letter with accurate messaging had to be sent from the city attorney and administrator to rectify the actions of the city clerk. That many of my colleagues on the city council saw no issue with the city clerk texting job applicants or sending disparate messaging in the wee hours of the morning is troubling at the very least.”
Howell wrote that the city needs to establish a professional and transparent hiring process.
“The council members who brought forward their concerns were lambasted for doing so. The Ward 2 (Woestehoff) councilor exhibited the behavior of an unhinged lunatic at the meeting and the mayor indulged him,” Howell said. “Mayor Kuzma is an embarrassment to our city. He had the opportunity to address this in advance of our meeting and did nothing with it.”
She responded to those who complained about the meeting being held in an open public fashion.
“We are required to list the meeting publicly if we wish to discuss anything related to job performance with an employee. However, only the city clerk (Howell) can move it from a closed public meeting to an open public meeting. Which she did. And then promptly complained about …” Howell said. “Council members who chose partisanship and protectionism over transparency and fairness did a huge disservice to the community they are supposed to serve; they chose expediency over doing what is right and have set the tone for the city as we move forward.”
During the May 24 meeting, Kuzma said he felt the issue was settled after the last meeting and that Lasher does a great job for the city.
“I’m ashamed we’re putting her through this, and I apologize publicly to her for that because I appreciate everything that you do,” Kuzma said. “I seriously doubt that we’ll have any text messages going out in the wee hours of the morning.”
Retired Ramsey City Administrator Kurt Ulrich spoke in Lasher’s defense, stating that she should not be subjected to discipline in an open meeting. He did concede that council members had asked for the meeting to be held in a closed session.
“It’s a public lashing,” Ulrich said. “In my opinion, not a good way to deal with employee issues. You are the boss … but you also have a responsibility to treat your employees fairly,”
He explained that the update regarding the search process for a new administrator could have been handled through the interim city administrator, and that the message that went out said he was not selected at this time. The phrase “at this time” is important because it leaves the door open if a decision changes.
Howell disagreed because the interim city administrator is also a job applicant for the permanent spot and using him for this issues would put him in an awkward position.
Before the council held the performance review, Ramsey Communications and Events Coordinator Megan Thorstad also spoke in Lasher’s defense. Thorstad was hired by the city about four years ago after leaving a newspaper reporting job.
“What is happening tonight is unfair and unjust and you don’t treat people like this,” Thorstad said. “The reason I left my position at the newspaper was because I was harassed. When I started looking for a job back then I had one condition of my new employer: That was I just wanted to be in a work environment that I felt respected.”
She had submitted her letter of resignation to the city of Ramsey, and has now left her position. In an email to ABC Newspapers, Thorstad said the Ramsey City Council has created a “hostile work environment,” and that is why she and other staff members left.
“This council is not trusting of staff and micromanages staff at every level across departments,” Thorstad said. “The thing that this council fails to understand is that they are in a leadership role. And in such a role, you have an obligation to act in a way that is admirable... Ramsey’s City Council is anything but admirable.”
