Ramsey is pushing for the delivery of its own ZIP code, but the change isn’t expected to receive the U.S. Post Office’s stamp of approval for some time.
The Ramsey City Council heard an update on what Mayor John LeTourneau called the “Riley amendment,” Jan. 28.
The “Riley amendment” is an intention to secure a ZIP code for Ramsey as part of defining the city’s identity.
“It’s really hard to develop our sense of identity and our sense of place for our city to develop when we’re still listed as Anoka, or living in the shadow of Anoka,” Council Member Chris Riley said.
The goal has been a strategic priority with the Economic Development Authority for a while, and the city picked up the banner over the last few years to help develop business in the city, Riley said.
Zone Improvement Plan codes were established in 1963 and are used specifically to improve the efficiency of mail processing and distribution, according to Nicole Hill, communications specialist with the St. Paul Postmaster’s Office.
The codes allow the use of technologies like address matching software, which corrects errors in the address of a piece of mail, Hill said.
Ramsey has sent letters to the U.S. Post Office that included relevant data every few years, but it has been easy for the post office to say no, Riley said.
Council members recently met with representatives of the USPS to petition for their own five-digit ZIP code and provided information on the growth of Ramsey, Riley said.
“We still got a no, but it was a more sincere, thought-out answer,” Riley said.
The takeaway from that meeting was to show the USPS that Ramsey would not go away and would keep pushing until the post office had to say yes, Riley said.
Ramsey previously requested a ZIP code evaluation but was denied in August 2016, Hill said. However, the city’s name is now included as a proper city name associated with the code 55303, Hill said.
While Ramsey’s name is allowed in mail, residents may still see Anoka listed on their mail.
“We grew up being west of Anoka, and roughly right now I would guess a third of my mail is addressed Anoka,” Riley said.
When considering a new ZIP code, the USPS reviews factors including mail volume, delivery area, geographic size and the impact on operations, according to Hill.
“ZIP Code boundaries rarely mirror municipalities boundaries, rather they are used solely to enhance postal operations,” Hill said in an email. “Given the finite nature of the current pool of ZIP Codes, it is not possible to provide every local identifying municipality with their own distinct ZIP Code. Many cities and municipalities also share ZIP codes with neighboring communities.”
Based on the meeting, Riley suspects part of the challenge has been changes in how the post office functions. Less first-class mail means the USPS has been able to consolidate more of its services, Riley said.
The timeline on when Ramsey could get its own ZIP code is tentative, according to Riley, who said a few dates were discussed during the meeting but none was definitive. In the meantime the city will be reporting quarterly growth and intends to have annual meetings to keep pushing for a new ZIP code, Riley said.
If Ramsey is successful in securing the ZIP code, there will be a transition period for businesses and citizens to use up existing letterhead. The transition would probably take a year or more, Riley said.
