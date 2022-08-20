The Ramsey City Council approved a site plan, preliminary plat and final plat for PACT addition and PACT Charter Schools at 7633 161st Ave. NW, currently owned by the Church of St. Katharine Drexel on a 5 to 2 vote at its July 12 meeting.

The approval paves the way for the school to build a second campus (for grades sixth to 12th) next to Central Park. PACT is an open enrollment, public charter school that has operated in Ramsey for 18 years. The new location is 2.8 miles from the existing school.

