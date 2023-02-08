Ramsey City Council members are likely to be banned from serving on the city’s charter commission as the council, at its Jan. 24 meeting, unanimously adopted a resolution prohibiting sitting City Council members from serving on that commission.
The Ramsey City Council adopted ordinance #22-17 on Oct. 25, 2022, giving a recommendation to the Ramsey Charter Commission to amend the charter to prohibit current City Council members from serving on the commission. That ordinance would have needed voter approval to take effect.
So, the Charter Commission presented the Ramsey City Council ordinance #22-29, that implements the same ban, but can only take effect if passed by the City Council unanimously, Ramsey City Administrator Brian Hagen said.
“The charter (commission) in order to provide an opportunity for a quicker process to get this rule in place, without having to go to the voters of Ramsey, it is recommending ordinance #22-29 with exactly the same mirrored language within the ordinance,” Hagen said before the council voted.
While the ordinance did receive all seven votes needed to pass, the resolution could still go to the voters if residents petition the ordinance. If it is not petitioned, it will go into effect 90 days from its adoption.
The issue of barring council members from serving on the Charter Commission arose after Ramsey Council Member Matt Woestehoff was appointed to the commission at the beginning of 2022. Woestehoff said he applied to the Charter Commission, in part, to demonstrate the need for such a prohibition against dual service.
He refused to resign his post until a policy stating that sitting City Council members could not serve on the commission was implemented.
In June 2022, the Ramsey City Council unanimously adopted a new recruitment and appointment policy for the city’s Charter Commission that includes language banning current City Council members from serving. That vote was a policy change made by the City Council, and the adopted charter change implements a more permanent prohibition.
Shortly before the June meeting, Woestehoff resigned from the commission.
Council members Chelsee Howell and Debra Musgrove raised concerns when Woestehoff was appointed to the commission.
Howell made a motion to adopt the ordinance, and Musgrove provided the second.
“I’m just glad to see this finally wrap up,” Howell said. “It’s been a long road, and a lot of work, and it’s a great product in the end.”
