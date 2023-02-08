Ramsey City Council members are likely to be banned from serving on the city’s charter commission as the council, at its Jan. 24 meeting, unanimously adopted a resolution prohibiting sitting City Council members from serving on that commission.

The Ramsey City Council adopted ordinance #22-17 on Oct. 25, 2022, giving a recommendation to the Ramsey Charter Commission to amend the charter to prohibit current City Council members from serving on the commission. That ordinance would have needed voter approval to take effect.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.