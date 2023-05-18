Prayer-Breakfast-group

Keynote speaker Mike Max (second from left) poses with County Commissioners Julie Jeppson, Mandy Meisner and Mike Gamache.

 Photo by Ian Wreisner

City, county and state officials all gathered in Lord of Life Lutheran Church’s gym on Friday, May 12, for the annual Mayors’ Prayer Breakfast. The event was held as a fundraiser for local social service non-profit Youth First and featured WCCO sports director and longtime radio personality Mike Max as keynote speaker.

“I love that you gather out here and as you look around in this gym and you think about Youth First, I hope you understand that we are the lucky ones,” Max told the crowd. “We are the ones that are trying to provide opportunities, the same kind that we got, for those that don’t get them on a regular basis. I say that because I don’t think we appreciate the things we do have.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.