City, county and state officials all gathered in Lord of Life Lutheran Church’s gym on Friday, May 12, for the annual Mayors’ Prayer Breakfast. The event was held as a fundraiser for local social service non-profit Youth First and featured WCCO sports director and longtime radio personality Mike Max as keynote speaker.
“I love that you gather out here and as you look around in this gym and you think about Youth First, I hope you understand that we are the lucky ones,” Max told the crowd. “We are the ones that are trying to provide opportunities, the same kind that we got, for those that don’t get them on a regular basis. I say that because I don’t think we appreciate the things we do have.”
Much of the morning’s focus centered on Youth First, a non-profit based in Ramsey that provides youth-based services in Ramsey, Anoka, Andover and Coon Rapids. The organization is based around their “Five Promises,” which focus on children having access to caring adults, safe places, a healthy start, effective education and opportunities to help others.
Youth First Coordinator at Coon Rapids Middle School Lorenzo Mata Gallegos spoke to the crowd via video about his experiences with Youth First. Before he worked with the non-profit, he participated in Youth First programs, starting at the age of six.
“Growing up, the center has always been a safe place, not for just me but all the neighborhood kids would go,” Mata Gallegos said. “Not only would we come after school to have a place where we could be comfortable, but we’d have caring adults that cared not only for us but for our academics as well.”
In addition to highlighting the people within Youth First that work towards expanding opportunities for young people, the Prayer Breakfast also features the handing out of the “Partner of Promise” Award. This year, it was given to the Anoka Ramsey Athletic Association for its work to provide fee-free sports to students and in recognition of financial contributions to Youth First.
“We firmly believe in giving every child a shot at success, so when our friends at Youth First were experiencing financial need, our board felt called to step up,” said ARAA President Dustin Reeder. “Not every child is an athlete, but every child deserves the opportunity to grow to their fullest potential. … We felt this need superseded our need.”
When it comes to raising funds for Youth First, the goal of the breakfast was to raise $15,000 for Youth First, which the non-profit announced was met. Speakers like Max encouraged attendees to give what they could, circling back to his speech’s theme that those with opportunities should share them with those who need them.
“There will always be a need and there will always be hard times, there will always be things we need to address, …” Max said. “I say to myself, ‘What can I do? What can we do?’ Well what we can do is things like Youth First. It’s why we’re here. Because not everyone is as lucky as we are.”
Max went on to talk about a work experience that had opened his eyes to the needs of his community. During the pandemic, while sports were on pause, and in the wake of the murder of George Floyd, he told his producer he wanted to get his boots on the ground and cover the unrest in the Twin Cities.
“‘You sure you want to go? Because they just closed I-35 with a protest…’ my producer asked me. I said I wanted to go,” Max recalled. “And my life changed forever over the next four days. I ended up in the middle of the riots. I ended up visiting with the people that were protesting. And I ended up learning about their lives, that I had never paid attention to before. I cover the inner city, but I always go to the gymnasium … and walk by all the other people that are just as important.”
Max described the experience as “God tapping me on the shoulder” to say “I put you here for a reason, to see the real world.” Max says that ever since the experience, he has taken the time to know the people he would walk past prior, including the unhoused and unfamiliar people that would regularly sit on the block surrounding the WCCO offices.
Max said that the only difference between himself and anyone finding themselves without a home did not lie in their ability or their intelligence, but in the opportunities and circumstances given to them in life.
“That’s why we have to have Youth First,” Max said. “Because not everybody gets to grow up in a stable house and not everybody gets to be shown the way and the light and dream big dreams. Not everybody has that and we’ll never even know the suppression and depression some of these kids are going through … Our job, because we are lucky, is to help these other kids have the opportunities that we had.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.