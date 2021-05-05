The city of Ramsey now prohibits targeted picketing in residential areas. The City Council adopted the resolution April 27 in a 6-1 vote, with Council Member Chelsee Howell dissenting.
Targeted picketing is standing, protesting, patrolling or marching at a specific residence — like that of a politician or public figure — without the consent of the occupants.
Ramsey has not had any recent incidents of such picketing, but other metro cities have recently passed similar ordinances — including Andover, Blaine, Spring Lake Park and Lino Lakes.
“(The ordinance prohibits) targeted picketing in residential neighborhoods with the goal of keeping the peace in our neighborhoods,” Police Chief Jeff Katers said.
While the ordinance prohibits targeted picketing, protesters can still obtain permits for special events in a designated area, Katers said.
Without the new ordinance, Katers said, if someone’s home was targeted by protesters, it would likely be a drain on the Police Department’s resources because more than one officer would need to respond to the call, depending on the size of the protest.
“We would probably have to use the resources we have and ask for additional resources,” Katers said.
Howell said she supported the “spirit” of the ordinance for protecting families in residential areas.
“I would love it if we could do that through laws and ordinances we already have in place,” Howell said. “I’m struggling with the narrowness of it.”
While the city could charge unruly protesters with disorderly conduct or something similar under previously existing code, the city would need to wait for a crime to occur, Katers said.
The goal of the ordinance is to help prevent those crimes from happening in the first place, he said.
Council Member Ryan Heineman initially opposed the resolution April 13 because he didn’t think the ordinance should include targeting elected officials’ homes.
“I understand it does create some safety issues, but I do think it’s important public officials are held accountable, including myself,” Heineman said April 13.
Council Member Debra Musgrove said those who are opposed to a council member’s actions can make their voices heard at a council meeting, rather than in the council member’s neighborhood.
“We live there, but we also have neighbors that live there, and they never decided to run for election,” Musgrove said.
Council Member Matt Woestehoff also opposed the resolution April 13 for the same reason as Heineman. He voted in favor of the ordinance April 27, saying that picketing in residential areas is nerve-racking and unfair to those who are doing their jobs.
“I like that this is targeted at residential areas,” Woestehoff said. “I would highly suggest on a different day and a different topic ... that we focus our efforts on creating safe spaces for picketing and making sure those activities can happen and we can have those types of expressions be allowable in certain areas. I think that is a core part of our democracy.”
