Ramsey is moving forward on plans to construct a water treatment plant and the city is advertising for contractors to submit bids.
When completed, the plant is expected to be the largest capital improvement project in the city’s history with the project estimated to cost approximately $37 million (with a 10% contingency included). Council City gave the go ahead for the first phase of the project at its Jan. 24 meeting on a 7-0 vote to approve plans and specifications and authorized the city to seek out bids.
The need for a water treatment plant arose on April 2, 2019, when the Minnesota Department of Health reported that multiple Ramsey city wells contained more parts per billion of manganese than considered safe.
“Manganese is a natural occurring element, it’s not man made, it’s found it rocks and soil crust,” said Bruce Westby, Ramsey city engineer and interim public works director. “Humans actually need some level manganese for their health, but too much can be harmful.”
In the spring of 2019 the city started using only its wells with the lowest concentrations of manganese.
“Unfortunately, they have the highest concentration of iron, so that’s where we get a lot of the discolored water concerns and complaints,” Westby said.
Using those wells does mitigate the problem so that residents don’t have to purchase bottled water for drinking.
Constructing the water treatment plant will create a permanent solution to the manganese and iron problems.
“The plant would remove iron and manganese through gravity filtration,” Westby said. “The water would be coming from six municipal wells within the COR.”
There is room for expansion on the south side of the facility.
Funding is proposed to come from sewer and water utility funds that are estimated to raise $29 million, with bonding expected to fund the rest.
The tentative schedule for the proposed Water Treatment Plant is:
Jan. 27 and Feb. 3 – Advertisements for bids will be published in Anoka County UnionHerald and F&C
