Ramsey is moving forward on plans to construct a water treatment plant and the city is advertising for contractors to submit bids.

When completed, the plant is expected to be the largest capital improvement project in the city’s history with the project estimated to cost approximately $37 million (with a 10% contingency included). Council City gave the go ahead for the first phase of the project at its Jan. 24 meeting on a 7-0 vote to approve plans and specifications and authorized the city to seek out bids.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.