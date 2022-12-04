The Ramsey City Council unanimously approved its 2023-2032 capital improvement plan at its meeting Nov. 22.
Ramsey’s City Charter requires the adoption of at least a five-year capital improvement plan annually, Ramsey Finance Director Diana Lund said.
A few projects included in the plan are improvements for streets, parks and utilities, she said.
“The document also outlines the capital equipment needs of the city over this 10-year timeframe,” Lund said.
Each project is labeled with a number from one to five outlining the project’s importance.
“A number one represents existing obligations such as road reconstructions or equipment replacement, whereas a five either means it’s unfunded or it’s a placeholder as a possible future project,” Lund said.
Approving the plan doesn’t fund every project listed.
“It does, however, provide a guide for the community for a whole array of private and public decision making, impacted by public capital expenditures,” Lund wrote in a memo to City Council.
Each project listed includes preliminary funding sources and background information and projected cost estimates.
The city of Ramsey approved its schedule of rates, fees and charges for 2023 on a 6-1 vote at its meeting on Nov. 22. Council Member Chelsee Howell was the only “no” vote.
The majority of the changes from 2022 to 2023 are reflected in the Planning and Zoning section, Lund wrote in a memo to the City Council.
The new rates will go into effect on Jan. 2, 2023. The city will post the new schedule of fees as the Jan. 2 date approaches.
What didn’t change in this year’s fee schedule were water and sewer rates because those are scheduled to be increased in the spring of 2023 as a way to finance a proposed water treatment plant. The water and sewer rate increases will be finalized after construction bids for that project have been received.
The city plans to build a water treatment plant to mitigate high levels of manganese in the city’s well water system.
