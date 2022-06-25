The Ramsey City Council voted unanimously, 7-0, to adopt a new recruitment and appointment policy for the city’s Charter Commission. Among many aspects of the new policy, it states that a sitting Council Member is prohibited from serving on the commission.
This issue arose when Ramsey Council Member Matt Woestehoff was appointed to the Charter Commission earlier this year. Woestehoff said he applied to the Charter Commission, in part, to demonstrate the need for such a prohibition against dual service.
He refused to resign his post until a policy stating that sitting City Council members could not serve on the commission was implemented. Woestehoff resigned shortly before the council’s June 14 meeting.
City Council Member Chelsee Howell attempted to censure Woestehoff for taking the Charter Commission appointment in February. That failed for a lack of votes.
With Woestehoff’s recent resignation she thanked him for stepping down.
“Woestehoff recently resigned from the Charter Commission — like he said he would if we put a policy in place — and so I want to thank him for doing that, and following through on his word,” Howell said.
Not only did he follow through, Woestehoff made the motion himself to adopt the updated policy.
Howell thanked City Clerk Colleen Lasher Lasher for crafting the policy.
“It is super important that we have it in place,” Howell said. “I think it’s very beautifully written. So thank you for all of the hard work on it.”
The policy states what the recommended requirements are, but leaves the final say of who serves up to the Chief Judge of the Tenth Judicial District.
One aspect that all council members agreed on is that they will take a hands-off approach during the application process, Council Member Ryan Heineman said.
“I’m glad that we stepped back, and we put this back on the judge, and separated ourselves as a City Council because we’re kind of a bilateral relationship with the Charter Commission,” Heineman said. “We did include the recommended and required qualifications, but that wasn’t to instruct the judge what to do, just to give them an idea of what we’re looking for and that was something the judge asked us for.”
Immediately after the resolution passed, the City Council voted to advertise for the Charter Commission vacancy created by Woestehoff’s resignation.
“This charter policy did not exist when we received a resignation so I need some direction on how to proceed,” Lasher said. “I want to make sure that things are handled exactly as the council would like.”
Regardless of how the council moves forward, two aspects must happen: One is the vacancy must be advertised in the Ramsey Resident, the city’s newsletter, Lasher said, and the city must take out a legal advertisement in the city’s official newspaper.
“We do have an unusually high number of applications on file,” Lasher said. “We have four applications on file from the last recruitment that were not appointed, and one new application that’s already come in.”
Lasher presented two options for moving forward: One is a bare bones approach because of short staffing in the city of Ramsey using only the legally required advertisement or start a full-scale advertising campaign that would likely require overtime work to accomplish.
Council members stated that it’s an important enough position they would prefer to spend more money on a full-scale advertising campaign than a “bare bones” approach. They voted unanimously to implement the more expensive option.
For more information on the Charter Commission, or to apply for the vacancy, visit https://www.ci.ramsey.mn.us/150/Charter-Commission. The deadline to apply is Sunday, July 10.
