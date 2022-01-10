The city of Ramsey is accepting applications for the Advisory and Charter commissions.
The purpose of Advisory Commissions is to make specific recommendations to the City Council on current issues facing Ramsey and its residents.
Online applications and more information are available at cityoframsey.com by clicking on “Boards and Commissions.” Interested residents can also contact Deputy City Clerk Katie Schmidt at 763-433-9842 or kschmidt@cityoframsey.com for additional information.
Advisory Commission seats are open until filled, but the first review of applications is scheduled for Feb. 18, followed by interviews and the start of new terms.
To be considered for a seat on the board or commission of your choice, submit an online application by Feb. 18.
Appointments to the Charter Commission are made by the Chief Judge of the 10th Judicial District. Seats are open until filled.
Charter Commission members volunteer their time and do not receive a stipend.
To learn more or to apply for the Charter Commission, visit cityoframsey.com and click on “Government” and then “Boards and Commissions,” or contact Colleen Lasher, administrative services director, at 763-433-9867 or clasher@cityoframsey.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.