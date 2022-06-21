Concept plans were presented to the Coon Rapids City Council at a work session June 7 to redevelop one of the oldest city parks.
The 20-acre Al Flynn Park, which is located just north of Coon Rapids Boulevard between Egret Boulevard and Avocet Street and south of the Burlington-Northern Santa Fe Railway tracks, dates back to the 1960s.
The park currently features two regulation men’s softball fields plus a regulation women’s softball field, which are all lighted, plus a large oak tree-shaded picnic area, two tennis courts and a play area.
Little has been done to upgrade the park over the years except for a complete renovation of the men’s softball fields in 1998 and a new playground some 20 years ago, city recreation coordinator Ryan Gunderson said.
Two improvement concepts have been created by consultant WSB, who was hired by the city in January to assist with public engagement and the design process, Gunderson said.
A public online survey sent to various community groups was completed by close to 100 different people, staff visited students at two elementary schools and a public open house took place April 11, where more than 100 comments were received.
Gunderson detailed what he called the “overarching themes and preferences” from the public feedback - lighting for safety, permanent restrooms, short and long walking trails for all abilities, Americans with Disabilities Act accessibility, obstacle course playground, picnic/gathering spaces, natural scenery and unique theme, inclusion of all ages and shaded areas.
The softball fields are not included in either of the concept plans because there is now room at Sand Creek Park, which was redeveloped several years ago, to accommodate demand for fields.
Concept one is recreation-based with both unique and traditional amenities, Gunderson told the council.
These include two tennis and eight to 10 pickleball courts, a basketball court and a sand volleyball court, plus a kayak access to Coon Creek, overlook/monument at the pond (formerly known as the Clay Hole), picnic areas, shelter/restroom, play area, trails and lawns.
Concept two has more open and natural space featuring nature-themed play areas and more open lawn spaces.
It includes eight pickleball courts, two sand volleyball courts, BMX trails, kayak access to Coon Creek, a boardwalk and overlook over the Clay Hole, off-leash dog area, shelter/restrooms, fitness stations and trails.
Both concepts have a new park access at Egret Boulevard and 103rd Avenue while retaining the two accesses off Coon Rapids Boulevard at Lilli-Putt at the signalized intersection with Avocet Street/100th Avenue, which is adjacent to Anoka-Hennepin Regional High School (the former Coon Rapids City Hall building).
There is enough parking in both concepts, Gunderson told the council.
Gunderson asked for council comments on the proposals before the next phase of public feedback begins. One is an online tool and the other is presenting the concepts at the three Summer in City neighborhood meetings, the first of which was July 14 at Al Flynn Park.
Council members generally liked what they saw, but there was consensus to remove two items from concept two - the off-leash dog area and the boardwalk over the Clay Hole pond - and to show the location of Fire Station 3 at the west end of the park on Egret instead of green space.
Mayor Jerry Koch said the dog area would be way too popular because of its proximity to Coon Rapids Boulevard and “blow up in our faces.”
He recalled the former city dog park at Trackside Park, which was the “victim of its own popularity” and had to be closed because of the problems it caused, Koch said.
Council member Brad Johnson discouraged the boardwalk over the Clay Hole because of the number of kids it would attract, he said.
“It would be more of a liability than an asset,” Johnson said.
The Clay Hole became a swimming attraction for decades after a brick factory on the site closed, but it had to be shut down by the city in 1973 for health reasons.
Gunderson said a final concept plan will be brought to the council for approval in the fall and if the council gives the green light, the final design process would begin.
There may be a phased approach to the park’s redevelopment, Gunderson said.
But City Manager Matt Stemwedel said no construction would start until after 2023. Project financing has not yet been identified.
This would be the first major park redevelopment project since several city parks were upgraded from proceeds of the park bond referendum approved by voters in a November 2013 election. Those projects were completed before the COVID-19 pandemic.
The park is named in memory of Al (AT) Flynn, who was the first building inspector when Coon Rapids incorporated as a city 63 years ago.
Flynn was also a member of the first Coon Rapids Charter Commission created in 1958 to draw up a city charter to change Coon Rapids from a village to a city, which voters approved June 9, 1959.
