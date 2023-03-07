The Ramsey City Council unanimously approved the construction of Anoka Ramsey Athletic Association’s inflatable sports dome on a 12.89 acre site north of Highway 10 and west of Armstrong Boulevard.
At the Council’s Feb. 14 meeting, the council also approved the zoning plat for the facility.
Ramsey Planning Manager Todd Larson said during a presentation to City Council that the building consists of two parts: The dome and support building.
The 175,500 square foot air-supported fabric dome will be 78 feet in height. Once constructed it will be the largest sports dome in the lower 48 states.
“This will be like most athletic domes in the region — except this one will be a little larger than most of them,” Larson said.
The height of 78 feet, which is about the height of a six-story office building, is 13 feet taller than the maximum building height allowed in the structure’s zoned district.
The Planning Commission approved a variance allowing for the extra height.
“The Planning Commission thought that was reasonable given the height of the building to be able to play the sports that are needed inside without balls hitting the roof,” Larson said. “Also, it’s needed just so the curvature works for snow to be able to fall off.”
Ramsey councilors did not object to the variance.
As for the permanent structure, it will contain the lobby, restrooms, a storage area, an office, and a pass-through garage bay.
The site will contain 135 parking spaces. The Planning Commission questioned how much parking is needed and the city’s development conducted a study on the issue.
“As our city code really does not anticipate this type of use,” Larson said.
Using that analysis, Larson said that city staff found the 135 proposed parking spaces will work with this type of facility. However, the council’s resolution only approved the structure for use as a training facility, and will require special-use permits for tournaments or any other larger events.
There are also other parking potential spots. A nearby street will allow on-street parking, and there is a proposed future expansion area that may be used for a restaurant and clinic, but could instead be used to construct more parking spaces.
AARA’s pitch
Dustin Reeder, AARA president, spoke to the council with many of his board members sitting in the audience.
“We’re really excited about this,” Reeder said. “We’re really excited to be here. It’s been a really long road for us to get here.”
The facility will help with community health.
“We are going to have a facility over there … that provides kids with a lifelong lesson in how to be healthy,” Reeder said. “Our plan is to open this facility in the mornings for seniors to come walk and do other things like that.”
Reeder is also hearing from the seniors in the area who are wondering if there will be pickleball courts. While those weren’t shown on Larson’s presentation, they have been added.
“I assure you there will be pickleball,” Reeder said.
Reeder said the Anoka Ramsey Athletic Association is a youth sports organization that rents close to a dozen athletic facilities in the cities of Anoka, Coon Rapids and Ramsey.
“That can be really difficult because (a parent) might have a practice at Brookside Elementary while their other athlete is down at Fred Moore Middle School,” Reeder said. “We’re really excited because everything is going to be there: All of our practices; all of our training is going to be in one spot …”
In August 2021, ARAA volunteers began to “brainstorm how to solve our space-crunch dilemma,” Reeder said. “We looked all over Anoka (County) about where we can put this thing.”
Reeder said they selected the site with the help of Ramsey city staff because they felt it will help “clean up and rejuvenate an area in the city that has just been sitting there doing nothing.”
Once constructed, the facility will contain a high-school size football turf field and a half turf field along with eight basketball/volleyball courts
“We can do two division one softball games, and eight high school basketball games at the same time,” Reeder said.
Reeder noted that he heard about the parking concerns, and he himself has found that dealing with youth facilities that lack parking can be nightmarish.
“I know there are parking concerns with one of our neighbors, and I get it,” Reeder said, “We don’t want our people to park there, and we don’t want their people to park in our parking lot when they run out of parking too.”
Reeder said they have a preliminary agreement with Delta ModTech for overflow parking for events, and has pitched a few other ideas to mitigate parking problems.
Reeder anticipates his organization will need the facility for its own needs at about “40% of time available in the dome.”
Responding to a question from council about if they were OK not getting full approval for tournaments, Reeder said that while they would be nice to host, practices pay the bills.
Reeder is hopeful to work with the city and find a parking solution, “to really utilize the facility and give the city its maximum value.”
Resident response
Matt Kuker, a business owner in Ramsey, said that while the facility will be a benefit to the community, he wasn’t convinced parking would be adequate.
“I get it, I’m not against this dome, I just think it’s severely under-parked,” Kuker said.
With the dome being so large, it is taking up much of the room for parking, he argued.
Kuker said he would be more supportive of the plans if the Ramsey Council enacted a ban on tournaments as part of its resolution. The council did not make that part of its decision.
ISG engineering consulting firm’s Civil Engineer Reese Sudtelgte, who is working on the project plan, responded to the parking concerns.
Sudtelgte noted that to the west of the facility is being left undeveloped, and if the organization evolves to need more tournaments, they can more than double the proposed parking.
“That would accommodate most events depending on what user actually ends up being there,” Sudtelgte said. “That’s where offsite agreements and some of those other options could come in”
Council response
Musgrove was supportive, but had concerns about parking. She asked councilors if there was an appetite to add an amendment to require more parking as the facility needs grow. That proposal did not gain traction with other councilors who are fully supportive of the project.
Council Member Matt Woestehoff said that while he, nor his children, are athletic, he believes it will be a benefit to the community.
“I’m excited to see what we can do in Ramsey with it, so thank you for all you do,” Woestehoff
“So no council softball team?” Specht questioned jokingly
“As long as we don’t expect to win,” Woestehoff quipped back.
Acting Mayor Chris Riley said he fully supports the dome.
“I think it’s a great idea, I think it’s going to be a great addition to the city,” Riley said. “I do hope you maximize it, and have tournaments after you figure out the parking and make that work and alleviate other people’s concerns.”
Council Member Michael Olson said most of his children have moved out so they won’t be using the facility for youth sports, but he was excited to hear that it would open for morning walks.
“My wife and I don’t walk in the winter because it’s winter,” Olson said. “To have the opportunity to have a place to go do that would be wonderful. I too am really excited about this project as a whole.”
For more about ARAA, visit https://www.arsports.org.
