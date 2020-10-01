In a year of adversity and firsts, it was a fitting path.
After being held without a goal in back-to-back defeats to begin the season, the PACT Charter boys soccer team stormed back with five wins and a tie in its next six outings to win the Minnesota Classic championship, the first conference title in school history.
“There’s been a lot of uncertainty throughout the season,” PACT head coach Erik Rasmussen said. “I remember taking a team photo at our first game just in case the whole season got shut down, we wanted to have at least one good picture of us. But our guys stayed focused. We talked a lot this year about taking care of what is in our control and not worrying about everything else. We knew that if we worked hard at practice and played our game during the matches, then we could walk away from the season happy that we gave it our all. Whether that was a winning season, a losing season or a COVID-canceled season.”
More so than perhaps any other year, focusing on the present and what can be controlled has been vital this fall. The Panthers set aside those early losses in resounding fashion with wins of 9-1 over North Lakes and 7-0 over West Lutheran, then by powering through Spectrum 3-1.
A 1-1 tie against conference runner-up Legacy Christian followed Sept. 23, then back-to-back wins over Heritage Christian 1-0 Sept. 24 and Eagle Ridge Academy 4-1 Sept. 29, the latter securing the conference title.
“Well, we got off to a rough start this year,” Rasmussen said. “After those first two losses, I challenged the team to step up, and they answered the call. It’s our goal to play a possession based game with physical defense, which is a challenge when the majority of our opponents try to play kick and run soccer. I credit the leaders on our team who decided to step up and set the tempo for every game. When we can control the style of game and play it our way, good things happen. Because of the hard work of our team, we were able to play our style of the game most of the season.”
PACT has three regular season games remaining before section tournament action. Regardless of those outcomes, this year’s Panthers have cemented their place in school history.
“It means a lot to the boys on the team,” Rasmussen said. “They love this school. They love this team. This group of seniors have been playing soccer together since seventh grade, always looking forward to their senior season. There’s such a close bond between these teammates, especially the seniors, I couldn’t imagine a better group of players to hang PACT’s first banner. Last season we worked hard and tried to win, but we all understood that ultimately we were working for this season. Two years of hard work paid off and I couldn’t be more thankful for this group of guys. Hanging the banner is a huge accomplishment, but now we set our sights on the section tournament hoping to write some more history.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.