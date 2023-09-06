Ramsey-vets-flags.jpg
The flag of each branch of the military was raised, along with the playing of their fight songs on trumpet.

Music, muscle cars and a military flyover all graced Veteran’s Lake in Ramsey on Aug. 26 for Operation Zero MN. The event was put on by Vietnam Vets Legacy Vets Motorcycle Club.

Operation Zero MN is a nonprofit that focuses on veteran suicide, specifically to get to the point where “Zero Veterans Attempt Suicide.”

  

