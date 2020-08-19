What big teeth, what big eyes, and what a big performance.
A funny, sassy version of “Little Red Riding Hood” will be performed at Northern Starz Children’s Theatre in Ramsey Thursday through Saturday, Aug. 27-29, by the theater’s 6th-12th grade students.
It will be the second outdoor play for Northern Starz this summer following a successful debut outside of “Charlotte’s Web” in July, which also had a local food truck available for the first time prior to shows.
“It went fantastic,” Northern Starz Executive Director Rachel Bohnsack said. “We had a really good turnout each night. The Saturday show was postponed to Sunday and we still had a great turnout. The food truck went really well. It was nice to have small businesses able to get out that maybe haven’t been able to do as much in the past couple months too.
“It will be pretty much the same thing this time. Everyone was super great at social responsibility, keeping distance and wearing masks. I think everything went really well.”
The version that will be used was written by local playwright and director Lisa Denninger, with Red being “sassy and funny” and the wolf “a bit mild, with great hopes.”
“I was sitting around one day in our meeting and said I couldn’t find a ‘Little Red Riding Hood’ show I really enjoyed that was a non-musical,” Bohnsack said. “Lisa said, well, let me write one, so she did. It’s fun for all ages. It’s our 6th-12th graders, so they’re excited to be back on the stage. It will be a fun show.”
Tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for students and seniors. Performances begin at 7 p.m., with a food truck an hour beforehand. If a show is postponed, it will be moved to Sunday, Aug. 30, at 2 p.m.
In addition to the show, Northern Starz is also returning to a normal feel with vocal, piano and music lessons and updating a new creative dance center for all ages. A new space for pre-K through second grade is being built as well.
Upcoming, there will be an outdoor performance of Edgar Allen Poe’s “Nightfall” Oct. 15-24, lit by lanterns and flashlights fitting the topic and time of year.
The theater’s senior troupe is also back and preparing for its upcoming show that it will write and produce, while auditions are about to take place for “The Emperor’s New Clothes” for 3rd-5th graders and “Back to the ‘80s” by 6th-12th graders.
“For the senior troupe, all the shows deal with 55-plus real life issues in a funny way,” Bohnsack said. “They’re super fun to work with. When we’re writing the shows and collaborating, we have six decades of individuals in one room working on the shows. It’s pretty cool.
“There’s a lot of stuff still going on. We’re social distancing as much as possible and keeping small pods. All but two classes are 10 or less. And we’re disinfecting all the time!”
