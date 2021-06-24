A new era has begun.
A project nearly a year and a half in the making concluded this month with the grand unveiling of Northern Starz Center for the Performing Arts in Ramsey, formerly known as Northern Starz Children’s Theatre.
The project to become a Center for the Performing Arts began at the start of 2020 and weathered the twists and turns of the pandemic to reaching the finish line.
“Making the project become a reality took a lot of coordinated efforts on behalf of Northern Starz and their board of directors, our contractors, PSD Land and Development, the city of Ramsey and many volunteer hours. Donations and community support were also a large part of making the Center for the Performing Arts a reality,” Northern Starz Executive Director Rachel Bohnsack said. “It will allow the community to come together and create, watch or be a part of many types of performing arts. Through the arts, you can find self-discovery and expression. Performing arts also teaches you about history and educates us in so many ways; and above all else, the performing arts teaches us how to be creative and use that creative voice in our everyday lives. Northern Starz Center for the Performing Arts has many offerings and will be used for all aspects of the performing arts!”
Northern Starz has maintained a dedicated list of programs throughout the arts since its founding in 2010 as an educational theater. It has grown ever since, and in the past year has utilized activities such as dance, voice lessons, music lessons and outdoor performances. It will now be able to expand with the completion of an event center which will feature a dinner theater, holiday shows and live music.
“We now have available Northern Starz Creative Dance Center for students interested in all forms of dance,” Bohnsack said. “We offer our Northern Starz Music Studio for those interested in voice, piano, guitar, low brass, woodwinds or percussion. We have a separate area for our pre-K through second-graders where they can perform on their own stage. The new event center will house incoming improv troupes, comedians, murder mystery dinners, live music and so much more. This space can also be rented out for business conferences or weekday meetings. Along with all of this, we also now use our outdoor space as a venue for outdoor shows! All of the programming at Northern Starz is developed to include community members of all ages and of all abilities.”
The grand opening offered a chance for those familiar with Northern Starz a chance to celebrate, and for those new to the organization a chance to see what the theater is all about.
“The grand opening was wonderful,” Bohnsack said. “We saw many familiar faces, but the majority of the individuals we saw were brand new to Northern Starz and were impressed by what we have built in the community. People that drive by every day that stopped in never expected to see the space and programs that we have in our building and were thoroughly excited to have The Northern Starz Center for the Performing Arts in their community.”
The driving emphasis behind Northern Starz has been to find new and creative ways to make the performing arts enjoyable and accessible for all. The new center marks another big step forward in that mission.
“Northern Starz is most excited to be able to bring all performing art forms to the community and has developed classes, workshops and performance groups for all ages and all abilities,” Bohnsack said. “We continue to add programming to incorporate more individuals in the community, and have started working with Anoka-Hennepin Schools to bring more theater and music into area elementary schools as after-school programs, and continue working with Project Power (adults with special needs) to bring added programming availability.”
For more information on Northern Starz, visit northernstarz.org.
