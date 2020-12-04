Ramsey’s Alpine Park will soon see a larger off-leash area for dogs.
The City Council recently approved up to $20,000 for the expansion, which comes after resident Susan Brockman petitioned the Parks and Recreation Commission to expand the area westward.
In her proposal Brockman provided several reasons for the expansion including: reduced conflict between dogs, multiple gates to avoid dogs crowding newcomers, more space for owners to walk the perimeter for exercise and reduced wear on turf in the area.
The initial proposal suggested expanding the area all the way to the wetlands on the western edge of Alpine Park. It was reduced to an expansion of approximately 30%, partially due to cost. A few other reasons for reducing the initial proposal included the impact on nearby wildlife, encroachment on warm-up areas for sports teams and the desire to use some of the money to add a separate off-leash area in the city.
The expansion will include three welded gates, one leading to the existing off-leash area and two leading directly out into the rest of the park. The expansion will also include the addition of solar-powered lighting, said Mark Riverblood, the parks and assistant public works superintendent.
The off-leash area is one of the most popular parks in Ramsey, with residents using the area from before dawn to well after dark, Riverblood said.
The high traffic has led to the deterioration of sod in the existing off-leash area. Despite attempts to fence off the area and reseed, the grass has not stayed long, according to Riverblood.
“Over the years we have tried everything to grow grass there,” Riverblood said.
Ramsey probably needs another off-leash area as well, Riverblood said, probably near the downtown area where a lot more residents have no yards or smaller yards.
Fencing is estimated to cost approximately $14,000 while the lighting is expected to cost under $5,000.
The expansion will be funded through the Landfill Trust Fund, which is money intended to mitigate the public impacts of closing the local landfill. The acquisition of Alpine Park was one such project, Riverblood said.
“These are not tax dollars, but these are monies that the city received as part of the 1990s closure of the landfill,” he said.
The expansion is expected to be underway this year, unless winter conditions delay it until the spring of 2021.
